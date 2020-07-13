OKLAHOMA CITY — FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien realized his team needed time to shake off some rust after a four-month hiatus from USL Championship play, but he saw potential for the future.
In its first nationally televised match, FC Tulsa played to a 1-all draw against OKC Energy FC on Monday night at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was put on hold starting March 12. Then, 123 days later, USL Championship soccer returned to Oklahoma with the Black Gold Derby, the rivalry between Tulsa and OKC.
“I told the players, ‘You want to manage expectations,’” Nsien said. “It’s not going to be perfect.”
Although FC Tulsa (0-0-2) held its own against Energy FC, it had to settle for gaining one point in the USL standings instead of the three points a victory would have provided. The draw brings FC Tulsa to two points on the season, keeping the club at No. 3 in Group D rankings. FC Tulsa gained its first point with its draw against Sacramento Republic FC on March 7.
In USL’s updated format, teams are divided among eight location-based groups, and the top two in each will earn playoff spots.
“I think a lot of the frustration came when we felt like once we got into the game, we felt like we could really take three points,” Nsien said. “And we were sputtering, like to be expected after a four-month layoff. I think in another week or two weeks from now, we would have capitalized on a few more chances.”
Neither team scored in the second half, but each team took advantage of opportunities in the first. Energy FC took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute when forward Jaime Chávez swiftly kicked the ball into the net off defender Zachary Ellis-Hayden’s assist.
Then, Tulsa had an answer in stoppage time as the first half neared its end. Midfielder Lebo Moloto set up the play with a cross to forward Marlon Santos, who smacked a header to midfielder Rodrigo DaCosta.
DaCosta wasted no time with a kick that slipped past Energy goalkeeper C.J. Cochran for the equalizer. DaCosta, who is in his second season with FC Tulsa, has scored both of the club’s goals this year.
“You have to execute,” Nsien said. “Rodrigo was one (who did). When he gets into the final third, he’s thinking, ‘How can I finish? How can I assist?’ and we just have to have more players with that desire in the final third.”
Nsien said players were facing fatigue in the second half. In the summer heat, hydration breaks were a must, and Nsien used all five of his allotted substitutions.
The sweltering temperatures couldn’t stop athletes such as FC Tulsa midfielder Eric Bird from enjoying the chance to play in front of fans again. Taft Stadium had an announced attendance of 1,626.
“It’s just like the restart of a new season, really,” Bird said. “…It’s just a feeling of excitement and just happy that we’re back out there and doing what we all love.”
FC Tulsa next plays July 23 at Austin Bold FC.