Craft brothers

FC Tulsa owners Ryan Craft, Kyle Craft and JW Craft have rebranded the club since they took over. Courtesy

 Courtesy of FC Tulsa

FC Tulsa got a head start on #GivingTuesdayNow, a worldwide fundraising initiative that starts Tuesday.

On Monday, the club announced it is launching the FC Tulsa Philbrook Matching Challenge to match each dollar given to Philbrook up to $500,000 during the museum’s financial struggles because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Philbrook Museum of Art is a pillar of the Tulsa community,” FC Tulsa owner J.W. Craft said in a release. “We want to ensure they are able to continue doing the great work in our city they are known for, especially in the fight against COVID-19 with their #PhilTheGaps campaign. The FC Tulsa Philbrook Matching Challenge is a statement of FC Tulsa’s commitment to team up with organizations throughout Tulsa to put our community at the heart of our club.”

The #PhilTheGaps campaign is the Philbrook’s campaign to help support the Tulsa Area United Way COVID-19 Response Fund, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and other charitable organizations that are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This generous gift from FC Tulsa embodies the philanthropic spirit and the extraordinary ambition of our city and the Philbrook community,” Philbrook President & CEO Scott Stulen said. “Every gift toward this match, of any size, helps Philbrook and our deeply committed staff bring people together during this difficult time apart.”

Those who want to give to the FC Tulsa Philbrook Matching Challenge campaign can make a gift to the Museum’s Facebook campaign, the donate page of the Museum’s website or by phone at (918) 748-5368.

In March, FC Tulsa also announced it would donate 50% of its profits from its “918 T-shirt” and “City Kit” to the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund. That initiative is still going, and last week, the club surpassed $1,000 in donations.

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic

Dekota Gregory

918-581-8355

dekota.gregory@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @dekotagregory

Tags

Sports Writer

Dekota covers the University of Tulsa football team and ORU men’s basketball team. An Oklahoma State University graduate, he was an intern for the Tulsa World before joining in 2019.