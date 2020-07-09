It was April 27, 2019, when then-Tulsa Roughnecks FC midfielder Fabian Bastidas used the n-word twice in a match against rival OKC Energy FC at ONEOK Field and was cut the next day. There’s been a lot of change since.
On Thursday, because of Tulsa coach Michael Nsien’s request, the club, which is now FC Tulsa after switching ownership, announced it re-signed Bastidas. He will still have to serve a five-game suspension before seeing the field.
“I was really bothered by it, with him not being with us," Nsien says over a year later. "It's a thing that if we were to just walk away from him and not have gone through that process — there's a lot of people that maybe are a racist, (but) he's not someone I felt like deserve to carry that label with him for the rest of his life.”
After that match, OKC’s Atiba Harris tweeted that an opposing player “called me the n-word not once but twice on the field to try to insult me.”
Bastidas admitted to saying the word the next day. The Roughnecks terminated his contract and the United Soccer League mandated a five-game suspension and $500 fine.
“There is no excuse for what I said," Bastidas said in a statement Thursday. "I am deeply sorry, and fully understand and accept the consequences of my mistake. Over the last year, Coach Nsien has become more than just a head coach to me. He has become a mentor, a friend and someone I look up to as a socially conscious human being. Because of him, I have a deeper understanding of what often divides us in this country, and how I can become a part of the solution, rather than a part of the problem.
"I do not take this second chance for granted. I will work every day to be a person and player that upholds the standards of racial equality on and off the field.”
Nsien, who grew up in Tulsa and even spoke at the city’s Juneteenth celebration last month, is one of only three Black coaches in the USL, which has 35 clubs in its championship league.
“My reaction after a few days was, ‘Why me?’” Nsien says. “I’m one of the few Black professional coaches in this country. Why am I dealing with this situation? I have a lot of players from different areas all over the world, different ethnicities, and then after thinking about it, it kind of changed to, ‘Why not me?’
“I'm sure a lot of clubs with non-Black coaches wouldn't be as well equipped to handle it as I could, so I felt like it was probably a situation for me to handle because I feel like I'm better equipped being an African-American to deal with it. A lot of things that don't happen in these situations is an education process.”
Nsien said he already had a strong relationship with Bastidas, prompting Nsien to feel like he knew Bastidas’ true character. That bond has grown since immediately after the incident.
Bastidas asked Nsien questions about the word and situation. Nsien continued to educate Bastidas, who was raised in Brooklyn but has Colombian descent. After the incident, Bastidas said in part on social media, “I used terminology that I have used my entire life growing up in Brooklyn, a pronoun that I say to my friends, teammates, and the people I care about: ‘ma n---a.’ In South America, New York, Portugal, and everywhere else I’ve lived, we say it with love. Nothing malicious or racist was or will ever be intended by it.”
“One of the main things I said was that there's no context of that word for a lot of people,” Nsien says. “That word carries a lot of emotion to this day. I know there's probably a lot of people that use it maybe in a tone that's not offensive in their own head, but that word will always be up to the person that received it how they want to contextualize it.
“So that was my explanation to him is that it's a powerful word. It comes with a lot of emotion. You should never put yourself in a situation that someone could judge, or you will be judged based on someone's interpretation of how you said that. So just first for him to accept it and to embrace that it happened, and don't put up a wall and be defensive, but own up that it was a mistake, to own up to it, and then we would go from there.”
Nsien is one of very few constants in the club since last year. The club has not only rebranded, but also restructured its roster, switched ownership, and hired a new president and general manager, meaning none of the current front office staff was involved with Bastidas’ discipline.
“I think at this point, I feel like as a club we handled it in the right way,” Nsien says. “I'm happy that I had support from my club in terms of bringing him back. We’ve gone through a new ownership, so it wasn't something — the previous owners, that was on their plate — but they supported me in bringing it back. Kudos to them, I’m very thankful for that. But it's important to not run away from it, but spotlight it and address it.”
Nsien spoke with the Tulsa World on Wednesday evening, before FC Tulsa had officially announced the addition of Bastidas the next morning. But even then, the club and Nsien knew there would be negative feedback after announcing they were adding a player to its roster who 15 months ago the club cut for using the n-word twice in a match, especially in the midst of so much tension in the country because of racial injustice.
“I think, especially today where it's at the forefront of everything we're looking at,” Nsien says, “I think even me being an African-American is we can still have a strong emotion when things go wrong, but it's also important to educate and to speak about how we feel about the situation and also to help educate others about why we feel the way we do, and how words and actions, how those things can affect us and bring back negative feelings from the past, but not to shy away from it, not to have to have an argument and walk away, but to find some common ground and make understanding with each other and how to move forward collectively.”
