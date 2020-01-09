FC Tulsa unveiled its 2020 USL Championship schedule Thursday, which consists of 34 matches — one home and one road match against each of the 17 other Western Conference teams.
Fourteen matches will be played on the weekend — 13 on Saturdays and a Friday night home match on 918 Day (Sept. 18) against LA Galaxy II. In total, Tulsa plays just five midweek matches out of its 34 in 2020, the fewest midweek games it has had since the 2016 season.
“It’s always exciting to get the regular season calendar and to put together your programming,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a media release. “The league is very demanding and very unique in terms of all of its geography, the time zones, altitude and climate.... As a club we are thrilled with the balance of travel and home and away games in terms of its sequence. We also like the opportunity to play fewer games during the week and more on Saturdays in front of our home fans. I can’t wait to see the support from our home fans as we enter this new era of soccer in our city.”
Season tickets are available starting at $8 per match. Information: FCTulsa.com/tickets.
Schedule
March: 7 at Sacramento, 14 New Mexico United, 17 Rio Grande, 21 Las Vegas, 28 at Salt Lake City.
April: 4 Phoenix, 11 at Austin, 18 El Paso, 25 at Orange County.
May: 2 Portland, 12 at Oklahoma City, 16 Colorado Springs, 23 at Reno, 30 Tacoma.
June: 6 at San Diego, 17 Salt Lake City, 27 at San Antonio.
July: 8 Orange County, 11 San Diego, 18 at Rio Grande Valley, 25 Austin.
August: 1 at Phoenix, 8 Reno, 15 at Las Vegas, 22 San Antonio, 26 at Los Angeles, 29 at Portland.
September: 5 at El Paso, 12 at Colorado Springs, 18 Los Angeles, 26 Sacramento.
October: 3 at New Mexico, 10 at Tacoma, 17 Oklahoma City.