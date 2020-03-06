Three storylines
A new era
The club announced new ownership under the Craft family in August, and it’s been change after change ever since. First, James Cannon was hired as team president, followed by a full rebrand, including a new logo and colors, fresh kits and changing the name from Roughnecks FC to FC Tulsa.
Strong attack
Expect almost as many goals as changes this season from FC Tulsa. The club re-signed all-league midfielder Rodrigo da Costa to a multiyear contract over the offseason. Da Costa was second in the league last season with nine goals. Adding da Costa with fellow midfielder Lebo Moloto gave FC Tulsa two of five players in the USL Championship that recorded at least 10 assists last season, as da Costa had 13 and Moloto tallied 10. The club also added forwards Darío Suárez, Ariel Martínez and Mfon Udoh to improve its attack.
Improved gameday experience
Part of FC Tulsa’s many changes is what’s predicted to be a better gameday experience at ONEOK Field. The club lowered ticket prices for contests, which could include fireworks and post-match concerts. For fans that can’t attend matches, the club also signed a new TV deal, broadcasting every home match on My41.
Players to watch
Bradley Bourgeois, defender: Bourgeois will play for his third Tulsa soccer team this season. He appeared in three NCAA tournaments with the University of Tulsa from 2012-15 and was a member of the only Roughnecks squad to make the playoffs in 2017. FC Tulsa signed Bourgeois over the offseason after he spent the past two seasons with Nashville SC.
Kevin Garcia, defender: Garcia is FC Tulsa’s most recent signing, but maybe the most notable of the offseason. He spent the past four seasons with MLS club Houston Dynamo, where he was part of a 2018 team that won the U.S. Open Cup. Despite being a late addition, Garcia’s talent earned him almost an immediate spot in the starting lineup.
Ariel Martinez, forward: Martinez, 33, is one of the oldest and most experienced players on the roster. Most of his experience comes internationally, making 54 appearances with the Cuba national team. Martinez spent the past four seasons with Miami FC and is coming off a campaign that included nine goals and six assists.
Rodrigo da Costa, midfielder: Da Costa was one of the best players on last year’s Roughnecks team after being signed late in the season. His 13 assists were the second-most by any player in the league, earning him all-league second team honors.
Lebo Moloto, midfielder: Moloto joined FC Tulsa over the offseason after spending the past two seasons with Nashville SC, where he scored five goals and 10 assists in 31 appearances last year.
Roster
Goalkeepers
Sean Lewis
No. 1
Age: 27
Height: 6-1
Birthplace: Rockford, Michigan
Bryan Byars
No. 2
Age: 28
Height: 6-2
Birthplace: Oklahoma City
Andrew Macrae
No. 12
Age: 29
Height: 6-1
Birthplace: Coldbrook, Nova Scotia
Defenders
Bradley Bourgeois
No. 22
Age: 25
Height: 5-11
Birthplace: Cypress, Texas
Callum Chapman-Page
No. 5
Age: 24
Height: 6-1
Birthplace: Guernsey, United Kingdom
Kevin Garcia
No. 15
Age: 29
Height: 6-2
Birthplace: Queens, New York
Cyprian Hedrick
No. 4
Age: 30
Height: 6-0
Birthplace: Friendswood, Texas
Solomon Kwambe
No. 18
Age: 26
Height: 6-2
Birthplace: Benue State, Nigeria
Maicon
No. 23
Age: 26
Height: 6-0
Birthplace: Cachoeria do Sul, Brazil
Matt Sheldon
No. 13
Age: 27
Height: 6-1
Birthplace: Bellevue, Washington
Vangjel Zguro
No. 3
Age: 26
Height: 6-1
Birthplace: Pogradec, Albania
Midfielders
Christhian Altamirano
No. 11
Age: 19
Height: 5-7
Birthplace: San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Raphael Ayagwa
No. 24
Age: 22
Height: 6-0
Birthplace: Gboko, Nigeria
Eric Bird
No. 8
Age: 26
Height: 5-11
Birthplace: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Rodrigo da Costa
No. 16
Age: 26
Height: 6-0
Birthplace: Rio de Janiero, Brazil
Lebo Moloto
No. 30
Age: 29
Height: 5-11
Birthplace: Polokwane, South Africa
Brayan Reyes
No. 14
Age: 28
Height: 5-9
Birthplace: Yoro, Honduras
Ciaran Winters
No. 29
Age: 18
Height: 6-0
Birthplace: Tulsa
Forwards
Panin Boakye
No. 7
Age: 24
Height: 5-9
Birthplace: Accra, Ghana
Ariel Martinez
No. 6
Age: 33
Height: 5-10
Birthplace: Sancti Spiritus, Cuba
Marlon Santos
No. 10
Age: 24
Height: 5-8
Birthplace: Rio de Janiero, Brazil
Dario Suarez
No. 92
Age: 27
Height: 5-7
Birthplace: Havana, Cuba
Mfon Udoh
No. 17
Age: 27
Height: 5-8
Birthplace: Uyo, Nigeria
Tobenna Uzo
No. 9
Age: 25
Height: 6-4
Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
Schedule
March 7: at Sacramento Republic FC (ESPN+), 9:30 p.m.
March 14: New Mexico United FC (My41), 7 p.m.
March 17: Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (My41), 7 p.m.
March 21: Las Vegas Lights FC (My41), 7 p.m.
March 28: at Real Monarchs SLC (ESPN+), 2 p.m.
April 4: Phoenix Rising FC (My41), 7 p.m.
April 11: at Austin Bold FC (ESPN+), 7:30 p.m.
April 18: El Paso Locomotive FC (My41), 7 p.m.
April 25: at Orange County SC (ESPN+), 9 p.m.
May 2: Portland Timbers 2 (My41), 7 p.m.
May 12: at OKC Energy FC (ESPN+), 7 p.m.
May 16: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (My41), 7 p.m.
May 23: at Reno 1868 FC, 9 p.m.
May 30: Tacoma Defiance (My41), 7 p.m.
June 6: at San Diego Loyal SC (ESPN+), 9 p.m.
June 17: Real Monarchs SLC (My41), 7 p.m.
June 27: at San Antonio FC (ESPN+), 7:30 p.m.
July 8: Orange County SC (My41), 7 p.m.
July 11: San Diego Loyal SC (My41), 7 p.m.
July 18: at Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (ESPN+), 7:30 p.m.
July 25: Austin Bold FC (My41), 7 p.m.
Aug. 1: at Phoenix Rising FC (ESPN+), 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 8: Reno 1868 FC (My41), 7 p.m.
Aug. 15: at Las Vegas Lights FC (ESPN+), 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 22: San Antonio FC (My41), 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: at LA Galaxy II (ESPN+), 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: at Portland Timbers 2 (ESPN+), 2 p.m.
Sept. 5: at El Paso Locomotive FC (ESPN+), 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 12: at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (ESPN+), 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: LA Galaxy II (My41), 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: Sacramento Republic FC (My41), 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at New Mexico United FC (ESPN+), 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Tacoma Defiance (ESPN+), 9 p.m.
Oct. 17: OKC Energy FC (My41), 7:30 p.m.