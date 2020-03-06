Three storylines

A new era

The club announced new ownership under the Craft family in August, and it’s been change after change ever since. First, James Cannon was hired as team president, followed by a full rebrand, including a new logo and colors, fresh kits and changing the name from Roughnecks FC to FC Tulsa.

Strong attack

Expect almost as many goals as changes this season from FC Tulsa. The club re-signed all-league midfielder Rodrigo da Costa to a multiyear contract over the offseason. Da Costa was second in the league last season with nine goals. Adding da Costa with fellow midfielder Lebo Moloto gave FC Tulsa two of five players in the USL Championship that recorded at least 10 assists last season, as da Costa had 13 and Moloto tallied 10. The club also added forwards Darío Suárez, Ariel Martínez and Mfon Udoh to improve its attack.

Improved gameday experience

Part of FC Tulsa’s many changes is what’s predicted to be a better gameday experience at ONEOK Field. The club lowered ticket prices for contests, which could include fireworks and post-match concerts. For fans that can’t attend matches, the club also signed a new TV deal, broadcasting every home match on My41.

Players to watch

Bradley Bourgeois, defender: Bourgeois will play for his third Tulsa soccer team this season. He appeared in three NCAA tournaments with the University of Tulsa from 2012-15 and was a member of the only Roughnecks squad to make the playoffs in 2017. FC Tulsa signed Bourgeois over the offseason after he spent the past two seasons with Nashville SC.

Kevin Garcia, defender: Garcia is FC Tulsa’s most recent signing, but maybe the most notable of the offseason. He spent the past four seasons with MLS club Houston Dynamo, where he was part of a 2018 team that won the U.S. Open Cup. Despite being a late addition, Garcia’s talent earned him almost an immediate spot in the starting lineup.

Ariel Martinez, forward: Martinez, 33, is one of the oldest and most experienced players on the roster. Most of his experience comes internationally, making 54 appearances with the Cuba national team. Martinez spent the past four seasons with Miami FC and is coming off a campaign that included nine goals and six assists.

Rodrigo da Costa, midfielder: Da Costa was one of the best players on last year’s Roughnecks team after being signed late in the season. His 13 assists were the second-most by any player in the league, earning him all-league second team honors.

Lebo Moloto, midfielder: Moloto joined FC Tulsa over the offseason after spending the past two seasons with Nashville SC, where he scored five goals and 10 assists in 31 appearances last year.

Roster

Goalkeepers

Sean Lewis

No. 1

Age: 27

Height: 6-1

Birthplace: Rockford, Michigan

Bryan Byars

No. 2

Age: 28

Height: 6-2

Birthplace: Oklahoma City

Andrew Macrae

No. 12

Age: 29

Height: 6-1

Birthplace: Coldbrook, Nova Scotia

Defenders

Bradley Bourgeois

No. 22

Age: 25

Height: 5-11

Birthplace: Cypress, Texas

Callum Chapman-Page

No. 5

Age: 24

Height: 6-1

Birthplace: Guernsey, United Kingdom

Kevin Garcia

No. 15

Age: 29

Height: 6-2

Birthplace: Queens, New York

Cyprian Hedrick

No. 4

Age: 30

Height: 6-0

Birthplace: Friendswood, Texas

Solomon Kwambe

No. 18

Age: 26

Height: 6-2

Birthplace: Benue State, Nigeria

Maicon

No. 23

Age: 26

Height: 6-0

Birthplace: Cachoeria do Sul, Brazil

Matt Sheldon

No. 13

Age: 27

Height: 6-1

Birthplace: Bellevue, Washington

Vangjel Zguro

No. 3

Age: 26

Height: 6-1

Birthplace: Pogradec, Albania

Midfielders

Christhian Altamirano

No. 11

Age: 19

Height: 5-7

Birthplace: San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Raphael Ayagwa

No. 24

Age: 22

Height: 6-0

Birthplace: Gboko, Nigeria

Eric Bird

No. 8

Age: 26

Height: 5-11

Birthplace: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Rodrigo da Costa

No. 16

Age: 26

Height: 6-0

Birthplace: Rio de Janiero, Brazil

Lebo Moloto

No. 30

Age: 29

Height: 5-11

Birthplace: Polokwane, South Africa

Brayan Reyes

No. 14

Age: 28

Height: 5-9

Birthplace: Yoro, Honduras

Ciaran Winters

No. 29

Age: 18

Height: 6-0

Birthplace: Tulsa

Forwards

Panin Boakye

No. 7

Age: 24

Height: 5-9

Birthplace: Accra, Ghana

Ariel Martinez

No. 6

Age: 33

Height: 5-10

Birthplace: Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Marlon Santos

No. 10

Age: 24

Height: 5-8

Birthplace: Rio de Janiero, Brazil

Dario Suarez

No. 92

Age: 27

Height: 5-7

Birthplace: Havana, Cuba

Mfon Udoh

No. 17

Age: 27

Height: 5-8

Birthplace: Uyo, Nigeria

Tobenna Uzo

No. 9

Age: 25

Height: 6-4

Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Schedule

March 7: at Sacramento Republic FC (ESPN+), 9:30 p.m.

March 14: New Mexico United FC (My41), 7 p.m.

March 17: Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (My41), 7 p.m.

March 21: Las Vegas Lights FC (My41), 7 p.m.

March 28: at Real Monarchs SLC (ESPN+), 2 p.m.

April 4: Phoenix Rising FC (My41), 7 p.m.

April 11: at Austin Bold FC (ESPN+), 7:30 p.m.

April 18: El Paso Locomotive FC (My41), 7 p.m.

April 25: at Orange County SC (ESPN+), 9 p.m.

May 2: Portland Timbers 2 (My41), 7 p.m.

May 12: at OKC Energy FC (ESPN+), 7 p.m.

May 16: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (My41), 7 p.m.

May 23: at Reno 1868 FC, 9 p.m.

May 30: Tacoma Defiance (My41), 7 p.m.

June 6: at San Diego Loyal SC (ESPN+), 9 p.m.

June 17: Real Monarchs SLC (My41), 7 p.m.

June 27: at San Antonio FC (ESPN+), 7:30 p.m.

July 8: Orange County SC (My41), 7 p.m.

July 11: San Diego Loyal SC (My41), 7 p.m.

July 18: at Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (ESPN+), 7:30 p.m.

July 25: Austin Bold FC (My41), 7 p.m.

Aug. 1: at Phoenix Rising FC (ESPN+), 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 8: Reno 1868 FC (My41), 7 p.m.

Aug. 15: at Las Vegas Lights FC (ESPN+), 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 22: San Antonio FC (My41), 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: at LA Galaxy II (ESPN+), 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: at Portland Timbers 2 (ESPN+), 2 p.m.

Sept. 5: at El Paso Locomotive FC (ESPN+), 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (ESPN+), 7 p.m.

Sept. 18: LA Galaxy II (My41), 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: Sacramento Republic FC (My41), 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: at New Mexico United FC (ESPN+), 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Tacoma Defiance (ESPN+), 9 p.m.

Oct. 17: OKC Energy FC (My41), 7:30 p.m.

