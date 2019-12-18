Season tickets for FC Tulsa’s 2020 USL Championship season will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Season tickets start at just $8 a match for the Supporters Section, totaling just $136 for the full season and go up to $18 a match or $306 for the season in the Midfield Section. There are also limited season ticket packages available in the Refinery Deck at midfield for $39 a match, which includes food, soft drinks, parking and a cash bar on matchdays.
All fans who purchase season tickets will receive a free FC Tulsa scarf, a discount at the team store and exclusive access to team events.
Season tickets may be purchased online at FCTulsa.com. For all questions regarding 2020 season tickets, email tickets@fctulsa.com or call the club office at 918-297-6808 during normal business hours.