CannonDSC_4784

Season tickets for FC Tulsa go on sale Friday. “We remain committed to working with our fans to make matches affordable and a great experience for all of Tulsa," says club president James Cannon (above). COURTESY

Season tickets for FC Tulsa’s 2020 USL Championship season will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Season tickets start at just $8 a match for the Supporters Section, totaling just $136 for the full season and go up to $18 a match or $306 for the season in the Midfield Section. There are also limited season ticket packages available in the Refinery Deck at midfield for $39 a match, which includes food, soft drinks, parking and a cash bar on matchdays.

All fans who purchase season tickets will receive a free FC Tulsa scarf, a discount at the team store and exclusive access to team events.

Season tickets may be purchased online at FCTulsa.com. For all questions regarding 2020 season tickets, email tickets@fctulsa.com or call the club office at 918-297-6808 during normal business hours.

