FC Tulsa has signed Maicon da Silva Moreira of Brazil, pending league and federation approval, the team announced Thursday.
The 26-year-old known simply as Maicon has played most of his professional career in Italy and was a fixture on Brazil’s youth international team, playing for the U23 team in 2016 Olympic qualifying.
“Maicon is a player of very high quality that needs to get a consistent run of games and find his rhythm,” FC Tulsa head coach Michael Nsien said in a news release. “He’s played at various levels in the Brazilian national team setup, which should tell you enough about his potential for FC Tulsa. Maicon is unbelievably quick and can attack from the right back position, which will allow us to add more players near the goal area. Maicon is very excited to come to Tulsa to show what he’s capable of. I look forward to working with him. I’m sure he’ll be a great addition.”