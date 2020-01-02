One of the USL Championship’s elite offensive talents is joining FC Tulsa on a multiyear contract.
FC Tulsa has signed attacking midfielder Lebo Moloto, a former All-USL Championship player, pending league and federation approval. The 30-year-old from South Africa has a USL Championship Finals appearance, seven playoff appearances and was named to the All-League Second Team in 2018.
Since 2015, his first year as a professional in the USL Championship, Moloto has recorded four seasons of at least five goals and five assists, the only player in the league to do so. His 56 career goals and assists, 28 of each, as a USL Championship player in all competitions is inside the top 20 all-time in league history.
“Lebo is an established and elite midfielder in the USL Championship,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a news release. “The signing of Lebo ensures that FC Tulsa will have a presence in the midfield that has shown consistently to be one of the best in the league. It’s easy to point out that Lebo is clearly near the top in terms of offensive production. However, one of the qualities he has that I admire is his ability to do all of the things off the ball that can go unnoticed in matches. To build a top contender in any league it’s important to have a strong spine. Lebo is a major addition towards our ambitions next season.”