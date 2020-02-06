FC Tulsa has assured it will have most of its production from last year back for years to come.
FC Tulsa signed midfielder Rodrigo da Costa to a multiyear deal and is expected to officially announce the agreement Thursday. Da Costa, 25, led FC Tulsa with nine goals and 13 assists last season on his way to earning second team All-League honors. His 13 assists is tied for the fourth-most in a season in USL Championship history.
“We told our fans at the beginning of the offseason that we are committed to keeping our best talent in Tulsa, and I am excited that we have continued to prove that with Rodrigo,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said in a press release. “Rodrigo had a fantastic 2019 season for this club, and we hope fans are as thrilled as we are to see him back on the pitch for us in 2020.”
Adding da Costa with fellow midfielder Lebo Moloto gives FC Tulsa two of five players in the USL Championship that recorded at least 10 assists last season, as Moloto tallied 10.
“This signing says a lot about the investment in the club,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “We have a lot of different options in the attack. Some people would think it’s crowded, but I am pretty excited. Rodrigo is a standout USL Championship player, and he and his teammates will be able to sharpen each other every day in training as they learn to perform together."
Da Costa’s signing is FC Tulsa’s 24th of the offseason since switching ownership. Four of those, including da Costa, Moloto, forward Marlon Santos and defender Bradley Bourgeois, were multiyear deals.
FC Tulsa starts its era with a new brand and ownership with a road match against Sacramento Republic FC on March 7.