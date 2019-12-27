FC Tulsa has signed a player to a USL Academy Contract for the first time.
Ciaran Winters, who grew up in Jenks, is an 18-year-old midfielder and product of Sporting Kansas City’s Developmental Academy. He has joined FC Tulsa for the 2020 season, pending league and federation approval. The contract will allow Winters to be available for selection with FC Tulsa while preserving his amateur status and maintaining his NCAA eligibility.
In eighth grade, Winters moved to the Tulsa Soccer Academy, a soccer program associated with Tulsa Soccer Club that includes schooling. That is where he received coaching from Michael Nsien, now the head coach of FC Tulsa.
“We are happy to announce Ciaran as FC Tulsa’s first USL Academy Contract signee,” said Nsien. “Ciaran has an abundance of tools, and we look to build on those as his development continues at the professional level.”