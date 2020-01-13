Two more players with Nigerian national team experience will be heading to the U.S. for the first time in their careers to play in Tulsa. FC Tulsa announced on Monday that it had signed forward Mfon Udoh and defender Solomon Kwambe to its 2020 roster, pending league and federation approval. Both players join teammate Raphael Ayagwa as the only three active players in the USL Championship with Nigerian national team experience.
A 27-year-old forward, Udoh brings a national pedigree of scoring goals from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL). Udoh is the only player in league history to score more than 20 goals in a season and his single-season record of 23, set in 2014, still stands. In 2019, Udoh became the only player to top the NPFL scoring charts in two different seasons when he scored 10 goals to co-lead the league.
“We are extremely excited to have signed Mfon Udoh,” said FC Tulsa head coach Michael Nsien. “Mfon has a scoring ability unlike anyone in our league. In his career, typically he’s scoring in every other match that he features. Our expectation is that we quickly adapt him to our style and process so he can thrive as he normally does. Mfon is a player that has been on clubs’ radars all over the world, and it’s a credit to FC Tulsa that we were able to secure his signature. He is one of many players that has both winning and leadership qualities ingrained into them that we have brought in and will be an important piece to making FC Tulsa’s first season a success.”
Like Udoh, Kwambe has spent his domestic career playing in the NPFL, primarily with Lobi Stars F.C. A player always looked at as loaded with potential, Kwambe was included on Young African Player to Watch lists in 2013 that also included Liverpool FC superstar Mohammed Salah and reigning USL Championship Golden Boot winner Solomon Asante. That potential translated for Kwambe into 18 appearances for Nigeria on the international stage including caps in 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.
“Solomon Kwambe's presence in the FC Tulsa back line will drastically improve the defensive unit,” said Nsien. “Solomon has so much experience for a player his age, featuring in high-pressured environments such as World Cup qualifying and has been the captain of very successful clubs in Nigeria. He has great size and athleticism, playing both center back and fullback, is a strong leader and has high expectations for himself and his colleagues. Solomon will also give us scoring options on set pieces with his long-range shooting ability or his ability to win balls from service. We welcome Solomon to Tulsa, and are glad to have him on our side to fight for the club.”