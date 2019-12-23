FC Tulsa announced Monday the signing of Vangjel Zguro, an outside back from Chattanooga Red Wolves SC of USL League One.
Zguro, 26, was a part of Chattanooga’s inaugural roster in 2019, the first season of USL League One. He finished tied for second in the league with seven assists and contributed a goal from his left back position. He frequently was on the ball for Chattanooga corner kicks, where his goal and majority of assists came from. The Albanian defender was named League One player of the week in Week 27 and was twice named to the league's team of the week.
Prior to his 2019 campaign, Zguro played professionally in Albania from 2011-18 with numerous Albanian Superliga and First Division clubs.