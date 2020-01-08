FC Tulsa will be featured as a USL Championship "Game of the Week" this season in a match against OKC Energy FC in Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. May 12. The match will air live on ESPN Deportes and will be FC Tulsa’s first match to be broadcast on national television.
“The opportunity to play on national television for the first time in our club's history is one that we don’t take lightly,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said in a news release. “To be able to showcase the new direction and look of our club to the country, especially to the audience on ESPN Deportes in one of our biggest rivalry matches of the year, is really cool. We hope to have plenty of fans make the trip to Oklahoma City to support FC Tulsa and create an incredible atmosphere on the road for our players.”