FC Tulsa officially knows when it will play again, and who.
The United Soccer League announced Thursday its matches for reopening weekend. FC Tulsa will travel to rival OKC Energy FC on July 13. The rivalry will start at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN2.
"An OKC matchup out of the gate should definitely get the competitive spirit back into our team," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "With a short season, three points on the line, versus OKC nationally televised on ESPN2, it’s what competitors live for.”
FC Tulsa's rivalry matchup will be its first of 15 matches in a shortened season. The original season was suspended March 12 because of the COVID-19 crisis. The rest of FC Tulsa's schedule is not expected to be released until next week.
FC Tulsa and OKC Energy are part of Group D, which also features Austin Bold FC, Rio Grande Valley FC and San Antonio FC. FC Tulsa will play each group member three times.
“We’re glad to be back in action,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said. “We’ve been working hard during these past four months to ensure that we’re ready when play returns, and we’re excited to begin that return with a derby match against OKC. It’s an incredible opportunity for us to be the first professional league to return to our home venues and for our matches to be airing on the ESPN linear platform.”
