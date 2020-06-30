...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 109 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
FC Tulsa president James Cannon spoke to media in-person Friday for the first time since the season was suspended March 12.
The United Soccer League announced June 4 that its season will restart July 11 after being suspended because of the COVID-19 crisis March 12. Since, plans for the restart have been announced bit by bit, day by day, including the format of the modified season and playoff last week. The group FC Tulsa will compete in was also announced last week before the club hosted its first in-person media availability since before the season started on Friday.
“We saw our division break (Thursday), and add to that list of opponents that mentally and physically we need to make sure that we stay out in front of COVID as another opponent this year,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said.
Although the season restarts next weekend, FC Tulsa’s new schedule has not been announced and the release of it is still uncertain. With the uncertainty about not only the USL schedule, but also the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, Cannon said specific details about the club’s plan for hosting matches have not been decided, but he does intend for fans to be in attendance. One benefit FC Tulsa has is sharing a venue with the Tulsa Drillers —which started hosting games Tuesday night at ONEOK Field — so FC Tulsa can learn from the Drillers’ successes and failures while planning.
“We’re still working through that,” Cannon said. “As you guys can see in other markets — Texas, they’ve made some steps forward, taking some precautions now, as well. I think we’ll continue to monitor it. As quickly as this has evolved, to try to state today what might be the case in July, or even August, when we get to host a home match would be a little imprudent on my part.
“But what I can say is that we’re looking at all of the different factors to make sure that we’re on top of all of those details and that we stay right up on top of it with the evolving scenario that we’re facing.”
So for now, FC Tulsa will continue to prepare for an unknown opponent, although that’s still better than a few months ago when the team was training for a season that wasn’t even sure to happen.
“I would consider what we’ve been doing as kind of a mini preseason,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “We’ve kept fit, we’ve been maintaining what we feel like we started with. Now it’s time to ramp things up and find out who the next opponent is, and then we get more into the understanding of how we want to win the game.”
Vote here: Meet the nominees for the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive
