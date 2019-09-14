Seven anglers have completed the Oklahoma Fishing Trail Grand Slam in the two months since it launched, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department announced this week.
“We have been so excited about the response to the Oklahoma Fishing Trail,” Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell stated in the announcement. “With some of the best and most diverse fishing available in America, Oklahoma is a top-10 fishing state. We want people to get out and complete the Oklahoma Fishing Trail Grand Slam and earn bragging rights over their fellow anglers.”
To complete the Grand Slam, anglers must catch five species of fish native to Oklahoma, snap a picture of each one and then submit the images on FishinOK.com, where all of the details about the promotion, maps and brochures also can be found.
Those who complete the Grand Slam will receive an exclusive decal.
The five types of fish needed to complete the slam are bass, catfish, crappie, sunfish and a bonus fish that can be any other species found in Oklahoma, including trout, paddlefish and saugeye.
Muskogee native Gaberiel Davison was the first to complete the slam. Davison, 22, is stationed at Fort Sill Army Base. He received an Oklahoma Fishing Trail hat, shirt and sticker in addition to the decal.
Davison told tourism officials his favorite Oklahoma lakes are Eufaula and Tenkiller, but while at Fort Sill he frequently fishes at a pond on post.
The youngest angler to complete the Grand Slam so far is 10-year-old Wesley King of Norman. King has been fishing with his parents for a year. His first fishing trip was to Oklahoma City’s Kitchen Lake, one of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s “Close to Home” fishing destinations. He told tourism officials he likes fishing at Lake Hefner and that he caught the catfish required for the slam at Lake Stanley Draper after “sitting there for a long time.”
“And when it was almost time to leave, I reeled it in and realized I had a fish,” he said.
The Oklahoma Fishing Trail is a joint project between the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.