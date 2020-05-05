Rather than viewing schedule disruptions as an obstacle, First Tee of Tulsa saw an opportunity.
First Tee, a free program that introduces golf to children age 8 to 18, is not able to work with students in person but is staying connected to them through new online lessons.
“We’re looking at this as a perfect learning environment,” executive director Janice Gibson said.
In one of the tutorials, a First Tee instructor conducted a putting lesson in his dining room using a drinking glass and a paper towel.
“It’s going to help our program in the long run,” Gibson said. “We can use those videos again.”
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, First Tee was two weeks into its spring session, with 726 students attending one of the 28 classes offered weekly. Vans transported kids from throughout the Tulsa area to Mohawk Park, Page Belcher and the Canyons at Black Jack Ridge.
Teaching life skills while using golf as a vehicle has always been the organization’s mission, so that hasn’t stopped during the pandemic. The focus remains on nine core values that carry over into everyday life: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment.
“Now’s the time to show off the skills that you’ve learned at the First Tee,” Gibson said. “Be courteous. Be kind. Be responsible for your own belongings.”
During the past month, First Tee board member Kajeer Yar has provided more than 150 free meals to program participants and their families. Yar is an owner at Lefty’s on Greenwood, which also has handed out hundreds of boxed lunches to those in need in the community in recent weeks.
“I just think that’s outstanding,” Gibson said. “He just wants to help the community. Everyone is trying to make ends meet and that’s really a big help. It’s really good to see that people want to support others during this time.”
When First Tee resumes classes at a to-be-determined date, it will feature outdoor-only lessons with social distancing and sanitized equipment.
“We want to make sure safety is our first goal,” Gibson said. “We have safety protocols in place and that’s going to include staff and students attending classes. They’ll have their temperatures taken when they walk onto the property. We’re going to take several steps to make sure everyone is safe.”