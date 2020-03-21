Oklahoma fly-fishing extraordinaire and artist Dave Whitlock has been named as a 2020 inductee to the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame.
Born and raised in Muskogee, Whitlock, 85, and his wife, Emily, live near Tahlequah.
This year’s IGFA inductees also include pelagic game fish researcher Dr. Barbara Block; famed billfish angler and conservationist Jose Campos; marine conservationist Ken Hinman; and game fish advocate Patrick Gay.
The 2020 class will join 131 anglers, scientists, conservationists, writers and fishing industry leaders whose contributions to sport fishing are forever preserved and celebrated in the IGFA Fishing Hall of Fame.
“The 2020 class is a diverse group of extraordinary individuals that have certainly earned their entrance into the IGFA Fishing Hall of Fame,” IGFA President Jason Schratwieser said. “Their work truly embodies the IGFA’s commitment to game fish conservation and the promotion of ethical angling practices, and we look forward to honoring them in September.”
The induction ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri.
Whitlock’s art and writing appear regularly in many fly fishing and sport publications such as Fly Fisherman Magazine, Fly Fishing and Tying Journal, Trout Magazine and others. He also has written five books.
Whitlock’s IGFA recognition marks his fifth hall of fame award. He has been inducted into the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, the Trout Hall of Fame, Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum Fly Fishing Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Game & Fish Hall of Fame.
Whitlock’s other honors include the Max Ander’s Wild Trout Award for his work on propagation of wild trout, the Fly Fishers International Conservation Man of the Year Award, Buz Buzeck Memorial Fly Tying Award and the Dr. James E. Henshall Award for his work in warm-water fishing and conservation.