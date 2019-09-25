Summary: After the teams waited out a lightning delay in the 80th minute that lasted more than an hour, sub Fredlin Mompremier scored in the 87th minute Wednesday night to give the Tulsa Roughnecks a 4-3 USL victory over San Antonio FC before a crowd of 1,215 at ONEOK Field.
Notes: Tulsa also got goals from Tobenna Uzo (2nd minute) Marlon (6th) and Cristhian Altamirano (45th, penalty kick). ... The lightning delay began around 8:40 p.m. Play resumed around 9:55. ... As if the teams knew a storm was brewing, they each scored three goals in the first half. ... Tulsa is 3-1-1 in its past four matches.
Records: TRFC is 7-14-9, 30 points, 16th place in Western Conference; SAFC is 10-12-8, 38 points, tied for 11th in the West.
Up next: 9 p.m. Saturday at Sounders 2
ROUGHNECKS, SAN ANTONIO FC
San Antonio 3 1 — 4
Tulsa 3 0 — 3
Goals: SAFC, Castillo (12th, 25th), Restrepo (30th). TRFC, Uzo (2nd minute), Marlon (6th, 87th), Altamirano (45th on PK), Mompremier (87th). Saves: SAFC, Cardone 4; TRFC, Stajduha 1.