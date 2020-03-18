Movie theaters. Bowling centers. Fitness facilities. Casinos. Restaurants and bars. Even the Gathering Place. They’re all closed because of the threat of the spread of the coronavirus.
There is, however, at least one fresh-air, get-out-the-house activity option: As of Thursday, only one public golf course in Tulsa County is temporarily closed. According to its website, Cherokee Hills in Catoosa has suspended operations through March 31.
All other public courses remain open, although there are disruptions in league play, member tournaments and group-instruction sessions that would result in the gathering of greater-than-recommended numbers of people.
In terms of rounds of play recorded each year, Tulsa County-owned LaFortune Park course in midtown Tulsa and the South Lakes course in Jenks are by far the busiest public facilities in the Tulsa area.
LaFortune Park and South Lakes remain open, as do city-owned courses at Mohawk Park in north Tulsa and Page Belcher in west Tulsa. Social distancing is far more easily achieved at a 270-acre park like LaFortune than it would be in any type of indoor activity venue.
“I bet we got a dozen calls today from people saying, ‘Thank God you’re open,’ ” said Pat McCrate, the director of golf at LaFortune Park and South Lakes. “I’m grateful that we’re still able to be open.”
However, McCrate added, “the COVID-19 forecast was a lot worse on Monday than it was on Sunday. You just don’t know what to expect. It’s impossible to know how the rest of our spring and our summer might look.”
Vince Trinidad, director of Tulsa County Parks, explained in a statement released to the Tulsa World why the LaFortune and South Lakes have remained open for business.
“As a division of Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners, we are strictly adhering to their direction of the (Tulsa Health Department) and (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines,” Trindad said. “We are monitoring it closely.
“Tulsa County Parks will continue to follow hygiene and social-distancing guidelines for the safety of the public and to ensure a safe environment. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we are reminding everyone that things can change daily. Any changes to our operations will be posted on social media.
“At this time, our basic golf and driving-range functions continue to be open. However, we emphasize ‘at this time,’ as things have been changing rapidly.”
At both South Lakes and LaFortune, Trinidad reported, clubhouse restrooms, all doors and common areas will be sanitized at “a much greater frequency – every three hours.” Golf carts are sanitized after each use. Restaurants provide carry-out food only. No more than 10 people can occupy a pro shop.
And then there is this recommendation from Trinidad: “We ask that golfers forgo the traditional pre- and post-round handshake.”
In May 2019, because of 13 inches of rain, there were dramatic reductions in rounds played at the county- and city-operated courses. As a result, there were dramatic reductions in revenue.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were a few people on the LaFortune practice green, a few on the par-3 course and, McCrate said, “a pretty good crowd” on LaFortune’s 18-hole course.
Within LaFortune Park’s playground area, there was a surprisingly high number of families and children.
“Unfortunately, before we all got hit with this coronavirus situation, the weather had been nice and it actually seemed like people were playing a little bit more golf this year,” McCrate said. “We actually sold some equipment out of the shop in February, which is a little out of the norm. We were off to a good start for the year.”
This month and in April, LaFortune Park and South Lakes are scheduled to host several tournaments for high school and middle school golfers.
“Unless these school districts open up and (resume the semester), I don’t see those tournaments happening,” McCrate said. “The colleges already shut down their spring sports. It won’t surprise me if the high schools follow suit.”
On Thursday, March 12, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association postponed girls’ and boys’ state basketball tournaments in five classifications. That afternoon, however, there was a sporting event – a Norman North-Union girls’ soccer game at Union High School. McCrate’s daughter Molly is a senior member of the Union soccer team.
“As I watched the game, I was thinking that it might be the last time I ever get to see her play,” McCrate said. “It was bittersweet. I think we’ll all be relieved when everything gets back to normal – or at least closer to normal.”