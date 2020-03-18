Former Bixby standout Chris Harris Jr. is remaining in the AFC West after agreeing to a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because deals can not be announced until the completion of a physical. ESPN was the first to report Harris’ move.
Harris has spent the past nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and made four Pro Bowl appearances. He built his reputation as one of the top slot corners in the league, but played exclusively on the outside last season.
Harris joins a Chargers secondary that includes cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Desmond King, as well as safety Derwin James.