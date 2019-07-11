Former Oklahoma State wrestling coach and National Wrestling Hall of Fame member Joe Seay died on Thursday. He was 80.
Seay led the Cowboys 1985 through 1991, winning two team titles in that period. The Cowboy coach guided seven Cowboys to individual NCAA titles.
“The passing of coach Seay leaves me with a heavy heart but also a heart full of gratitude,” coach John Smith said. “I had the opportunity to benefit from his unique coaching style. It truly helped me accomplish all of my hopes and dreams. His influence on athletes at every level he coached is spread out across this nation.”
Before recording a 114-18-2 record at OSU, Seay spent 12 seasons at Cal State-Bakersfield, where he led the program to seven NCAA Division II Championships. He then coached the USA to wins in the Goodwill Games, World Championships and 1996 Olympic Games. The 1993 Senior World freestyle championship was the first for Team USA.