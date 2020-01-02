Former Oklahoma State basketball guard Gale McArthur, an All-American for coach Henry Iba and a two-time Final Four participant, has died at age 90.
McArthur came to Stillwater from Mangum and was a key member of Oklahoma A&M’s Final Four teams in 1949 and 1951.
In 1950-51, he averaged 11.6 points as A&M won 29 games and made the national consolation finals. That year, he was named a first-team All-American by the Helms Foundation, Sporting News and Look Magazine, and a second-team selection by the Associated Press, United Press International, Converse Yearbook and Colliers/NABC. He was a consensus second-team All-American according to the NCAA.
McArthur was drafted with the 40th pick of the 1951 NBA Draft by the Minneapolis Lakers, which had won the 1950 world championship. He opted instead to serve in the Air Force.
After his service, McArthur returned to Stillwater and helped coach the Aggie freshman team, which included a young forward named Eddie Sutton.
McArthur then attended dental school and spent the next 45 years as an orthodontist in Ponca City and Stillwater.
Memorial arrangements are underway.