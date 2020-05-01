Former University of Oklahoma basketball star Stacey Dales has been named to the College Sports Information Directors’ Association Academic All-America Hall of Fame 2020 Class, the organization announced Friday.
Dales led the Sooners to three conference titles and their first NCAA Women’s Final Four appearance in 2002.
She was OU basketball’s first two-time All-American and two-time Big 12 Player of the Year. Dales earned Academic All-America honors in 2001 and 2002, and was the Academic All-America women’s basketball team member of the year in 2002. She was later named CoSIDA’s Academic All-American of the year for the 2001-02 academic year.
With the cancellation of CoSIDA’s annual convention this June, the Class of 2020 will be honored next year at CoSIDA’s 2021 convention June 13-16 as part of the organization’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Orlando World Center Marriott.