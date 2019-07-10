Four University of Tulsa athletes were named as Scholar-Athlete Award winners by the American Athletic Conference on Wednesday.
Alyssa Bolliger (women’s cross country), Martha Matoula (women's tennis), Emily Thorson (volleyball) and Majed Kilani (men's tennis) are among 10 men and 12 women selected, one from each sponsored sport plus an at-large selection from a sport not sponsored by the conference. The recipients receive a scholarship of $2,000 and trophy.
Tulsa, Houston and Memphis tied for the most winners this year.