The 34th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals continue through Saturday at the River Spirit Expo.

Chili Bowl at a glance

Tuesday at the Chili Bowl: Christopher Bell was the best of the champions Tuesday night.

Bell, from Norman, won the annual Race of Champions, which pits together former Chili Bowl winners. Despite all his recent success at the Chili Bowl, including the past three championships, it was Bell’s first time placing first in the Race of Champions.

Bell was followed by Rico Abreu, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Kyle Larson and CJ Leary.

Bell will not race again until Thursday night, when he will get the chance to qualify for Saturday’s main event.

On tap Wednesday: Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night starts with hot laps at 4 p.m. and races at 5 p.m. The Expo Center and pit pass opens at 9 a.m.

Tuesday Results

Race of Champions: 1. Christopher Bell, Norman; 2. Rico Abreu, St. Helena, California; 3. Sam Hafertepe, Sunnyvale, Texas; 4. Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, California; 5. CJ Leary, Greenfield, Indiana

Qualifier Winners: TJ Smith, Fresno, California; Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, California; Larry Wright, Fulton, New York; Mike Hess, Riverton, Illinois

B Feature 1: 1. Jake Bubak, Arvada, Colorado; 2. Alex Bowman, Mt. Ulla, North Carolina; 3. Derek Hagar, Marion, Arkansas; 4. Kaidon Brown, Sydney, Australia; 5. Adam Pierson, East Corinth, Vermont

B Feature 2: 1. Mitchel Moles, Fresno, California; 2. Damion Gardner, Concord, California; 3. Wyatt Burks, Topeka, Kansas; 4. Alex DeCamp, Locust Grove; 5. Cameron Hagin, Broken Arrow

C Feature 1: 1. Kyle Hammer, Clinton, Illinois; 2. Scott Evans, Rhome, Texas; 3. Brett Becker, Odessa, Texas; 4. Michael Woodruff, Santana, Kansas; 5. Lucas Scherb, Decatur, Texas

C Feature 2: 1. Wyatt Burks, Topeka, Kansas; 2. Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas; 3. Tyler Hewitt, Noblesville, Indiana; 4. Curtis Jones, Sand Springs; 5. Noah Harris, Broken Arrow

D Feature 1: 1. Kenney Johnson, Bethany, Connecticut; 2. Travis Scott, Washington; 3. Rob Yetman, Castleton, New York; 4. Lucas Scherb, Decatur, Texas; 5. Larry Peterson, Wahiawa, Hawaii

D Feature 2: 1. Austin Brown, Belleville, Illinois; 2. Austin Shores, Atoka; 3. Rocky Silva, Kapolei, Hawaii; 4. Matt Linder, Braselton, Georgia; 5. Brandon Akau, Waianae, Hawaii

Heat winners: Michael Faccinto, Hanford, California; Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, California; Jonathan Beason, Broken Arrow; Hank Davis, Sand Springs; Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Missouri; Larry Wight, Fulton, New York; Mike Hess, Riverton, Illinois; Tyler Thompson, Fulton, New York; TJ Smith, Fresno, California