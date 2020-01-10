FC Tulsa signed goalkeeper Bryan Byars, pending league and federation approval, the club announced Friday.
Byars was a member of the 2017 Tulsa Roughnecks FC team that made the USL Championship Playoffs and will return to Tulsa following a two-season stint with OKC Energy FC.
“The addition of Bryan Byars is a major positive for FC Tulsa,” coach Michael Nsien said. “Bryan is extremely consistent with his hands and feet, and you always know what you’re going to get with him. Bryan is a competitor and has a winning mentality. We are thrilled to bring him back to Tulsa.”