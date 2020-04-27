Two more episodes of ESPN’s Bulls docuseries “The Last Dance.” Two more hours of must-see TV.
Here are 23 of my favorite things from episodes III and IV.
1 – Episodes I and II gave us a full dose of Michael Jordan but barely a taste of Dennis Rodman. We got a mouthful Sunday night.
Speaking of which, was there anything Rodman wouldn’t drink? From a kamikaze shot in Vegas to a can of Miller Lite in the United Center parking lot, this guy was the Don Draper of 90s pro basketball.
2 – How about the exchange between Rodman and the NBA referee, where Rodman complains he’s getting hit below the belt. Ref says: “There’s a lot of things I don’t see. Most of the time, though, I see the (crap) you do.”
3 – I enjoyed the glimpses of Rodman’s softer side, like the soundbite from when he was at Southeastern Oklahoma State talking about his basketball future, and the moment he signed an autograph for a polite little boy and then handed the boy his basketball shoes.
4 – You can’t have Rodman episodes without a ton of “Bad Boys” Pistons footage. I’d forgotten how much I despised that team. The mold for the Belichick/Brady Patriots right there, man.
5 – They didn’t even interview Bill Laimbeer, and I was getting angry just seeing that scrub’s face. Which, I’m certain, is exactly how he wants it, just like he wanted it 30 years ago.
6 – Horace Grant, who calls the Pistons “straight up b*****s” to this day, finally got some attention Sunday night. Harvey’s twin brother was an underrated key to the Bulls’ first round of championships, as Michael Wilbon pointed out on SportsCenter after episode IV.
7 – B.J. Armstrong looked like he was 12 years old then, looks like he’s 12 now.
8 – I enjoy Jordan’s commentary more than I do his highlights, not because I don’t love seeing him play basketball – I do – but because that part of his legend is familiar. His “tell it like it is” soundtrack to the series is fascinating.
I can’t print what Jordan said about Bill Cartwright taking (and missing) the final shot of a game in Phil Jackson’s first year as Bulls coach, but I mean… Wow. Jordan has a mean streak that burns hotter the older he gets.
9 – Jordan didn’t say much about Scottie Pippen’s migraine that ruined Game 7 of the 1990 Eastern Conference finals. Didn’t need to. The look on his face did the talking.
10 – Poor Ron Harper. Another valuable piece of the Bulls’ dynasty, and his first soundbite of the series is him talking about switching off Jordan as a Cleveland Cavalier before Jordan’s time-capsule jumper over Craig Ehlo.
11 – Did you see who scored to put the Cavs up 1 before Jordan’s dagger? Ehlo. Beat Jordan to the rim, even.
12 – The Jackson footage was golden. That’s the Phil I prefer, anti-establishment as a youngster in Montana and North Dakota, a player with the Knicks and then a coach with the Bulls’ case study of personalities. The Phil who sold out for money and ready-made titles coaching Kobe Bryant’s Lakers? Gross.
13 – Do you really believe Carmen Electra hurried out of bed with Rodman and hid behind a couch when Jordan supposedly knocked on Rodman’s door to bring him back from his Vegas bender?
Neither do I.
14 – We finally got a hint of Jordan’s gambling prowess in episode IV, when he took $100 off a teammate – I think it was Scott Burrell – for Denver’s Super Bowl 32 win over Green Bay.
15 – I never knew it bothered Jordan so much that he couldn’t prove his worth as a player without a championship, that he desperately needed a title to elevate him to Larry Bird’s and Magic Johnson’s rare air. We all figured as much, those of us who grew up in that era, but I don’t remember Jordan admitting it like that.
16 – Sportswriter observation – the best thing about covering the 90s Bulls had to be transcribing Pippen. You never had to pause the tape recorder.
17 – The worst thing? Hearing the same questions and answers over and over and over in cities outside Chicago. A few of the Bulls beat writers alluded to that, in fact, in a brief revealing piece of footage from that 97-98 season.
18 – Started to see Ahmad Rashad, the former NBC sportscaster who was in Jordan’s inner circle, pop up Sunday night. I remember Rashad catching a lot of grief from the industry about his compromising relationship there.
19 – I swear that was Verne Lundquist calling one of the Bulls-Pistons games. If it happened, and it was important, Lundquist was there. No matter the sport.
20 – Cool cameo from Jack Nicholson rushing Jackson to congratulate him as the Bulls won their first title in Los Angeles.
21 – Doug Collins… the sweatiest coach in sports history.
22 – Has Toni Kukoc even been mentioned yet? He was on a few of those teams, wasn’t he?
23 – Maybe in episodes V and VI. Either way, I can’t wait.