I watched the Chicago Bulls docuseries “The Last Dance” with the rest of America last night. Isn’t it great when something lives up to the hype?
Here are 23 things — you know what I did there — I relished about episodes I and II...
1: As we yearn for silver linings, this one was gold. Seriously, how great was it to forget about the pandemic and just lose ourselves in sports for two hours?
And how about this — ESPN originally scheduled to air the series alongside the NBA Finals in June. We would have watched and paid attention, but we also would have been immersed in Bucks-Clippers.
This way, Michael Jordan and the Bulls stand alone. We relive their glory days with utmost appreciation, which is how it should be given the phenomena they were.
2: My two kids know of Jordan through YouTube mostly. I’ve tried to tell them as long as they’ve been alive: “It doesn’t do him justice...”
Now they know. Or at least they have a much better idea.
3: Of all the Jordan soundbites from last night, my favorite was him laughing as his mother read aloud a letter Jordan had written her from college. He politely asked her to send stamps.
That took me back to Oliver Hall at KU and pulling Dad’s letters out of my mailbox off the lobby. He cut out The Tulsa Tribune Picks column every week and sent it to me.
4: I remember watching Jordan torch the Celtics in the 1986 first round. I had forgotten Skip Caray called his 49-point epic in Game 1 (sounded like Dick Stockton had Game 2).
Skip was as prominent a voice to any child of the 80s as his famous dad. Harry did the Cubs on WGN in the afternoon, then Skip did the Braves on WTBS at night. Boyhood bliss.
5: At one point during the 63-point masterpiece in Game 2, Jordan zips past the defense on the baseline for a dunk, and you can see one of the Celtics on the bench bolt from his seat in amazement.
That’s greatness.
6: Danny Ainge might have been the last Celtic I pictured golfing with Jordan during that series. I always figured the entire league hated him.
7: Bill Wennington had a slot machine in the background of his interviews. I assume Jordan gave it to him after they won a bunch of money one night/morning in Atlantic City.
8: The video of Scottie Pippen at Central Arkansas... I mean... How did he not get bored?
9: Pippen and Jordan were merciless toward Bulls GM Jerry Krause as players. It’s interesting to hear other Bulls interviewed now give Krause credit for his role. That must have been a tense team bus when Krause was aboard.
Seriously, Phil Jackson was the all-time coach-as-psychologist.
10: Who is the more vilified figure in Chicago sports history, Krause or Steve Bartman?
11: The clip flashed across the screen, but it was still pretty sweet seeing Wayman Tisdale celebrating with Jordan and the ’84 Olympians at the end of their gold medal game. Smiling, of course.
12: The series didn’t belabor Jordan getting cut from the Laney High School varsity. I’m glad, since there is a tragic element to that.
Read Thomas Lake’s 2012 Sports Illustrated piece and you’ll understand — “Did This Man Really Cut Michael Jordan?”
13: Loved the video of Jordan’s Tar Heels going through a walk-through at the Carrier Dome before an NCAA Tournament game. Dean Smith was wearing a tie already because he was Dean Smith.
14: John Paxson, who was more valuable as a shooter to the Bulls’ early championships than Steve Kerr was to their later ones, has a shaved head and goatee now. He always seemed so clean-cut as a player. An homage to Walter White maybe.
15: Jordan has a glass of alcohol on the table next to him during many of his interview shots. Every time I saw it I wondered “What’s he drinking?”
16: Loved the exterior footage of old Chicago Stadium. I saw it once by accident. A group of us on one of those “10 MLB games in 10 days” excursions got lost in downtown Chicago and ended up driving by the Stadium.
An older gentleman got our attention. We rolled down the window and he told us, as kindly as he could, that we needed to get our (butts) out of there.
17: How about USA Network televising the ’84 NBA Draft. I’m pretty sure that was on some weekday afternoon that summer, like it was nothing more than programming filler.
What a time to be alive.
18: I’d totally forgotten the Seattle SuperSonics drafted “Scott” Pippen.
19: I hadn’t forgotten David Stern’s 80s era mustache. A force of facial fashion forever.
20: “Sirius” on full blast as Jordan runs through the smoke as he’s introduced at United Center to collect his ’97 championship ring... It can’t be 23 years already. It just can’t.
21: Jordan became one of sports’ most polished speakers, but that freshman year at Carolina he sounded every bit like a kid who grew up in Wilmington, N.C. Kind of neat to realize he didn’t just grow as a basketball player but as a young man.
22: Nice to see old Tulsa coach Buzz Peterson get a little interview run as Jordan’s old Carolina roommate.
23: Nice to know we’ll all be glued to episodes III and IV next Sunday night.
