FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien claps towards fans while taking the field for his first game against the LA Galaxy II at ONEOK Field on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

FC Tulsa is into its second week of limited training, and that is a test case for something critical amid the pandemic: hope that team sports can be played, and care that they are played safely.

The NASL Roughnecks once drew 30,000 fans to Skelly Stadium, but this is on another level. Never has professional soccer been more important to our city.

“It’s been an interesting, yes, guinea pig,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said. “It’s been a lot of pressure to get it right.”

“If people leading it (a return to sports) like ourselves get it right, I think people will be more confident. Maybe set the standard in terms of all the protocol we’ve put in place,” FC coach Michael Nsien said. “We’re not taking it lightly.”

The club has been training in four-player groups outdoors at the Titan Sports Complex since May 11. This was five days after the USL Championship announced its teams could train, provided they met reopening criteria established by municipal health authorities, and adhered to hygiene protocol established both locally and through a COVID-19 task force that, Cannon said, included input from U.S. Soccer, MLS, USL and the NWSL.

What does that protocol look like for FC Tulsa?

“We show up by ourselves or in our specific small groups at specific times,” goalkeeper Bryan Byars said. “We all wear masks when we show up.”

Players walk outside the complex and report to head athletic trainer Johnathon Millwee.

“He takes everyone’s temperature,” Byars said. “Any fluctuation, that player is not allowed to participate that day... Once we leave the trainer there’s a sanitizing station where we sanitize our hands and our gear that we’re using.”

They sanitize their biometric readers that tracks their workouts. They sanitize their water bottles they cannot share with teammates.

“Once we’re done there we’re allowed to go to our specific location on the field they’ve set aside for us,” Byars continued. “We’ve put together our own drills.”

This is tricky. There is a tendency for contact in four-player groups under typical practice conditions.

“Pressure and having an opponent drives the intensity of training sessions,” Nsien said. “We’re trying to be proactive about how we can still motivate players to work at a high speed without the intensity of pressure or contact.”

How does that happen?

“We’ve made everything a competition,” Nsien said. “Even though the training might be individual or small groups of four, we use GPS and software to show how much players are working and their intensity. Every day they get feedback on scores from their group. We calculate their scores and do first place, second, third and fourth for the groups. They’re competing. You see the banter that goes back and forth so you know you’re doing a good job.”

The banter is critical. It’s what the players missed while isolated. Running, lifting and kicking a ball against a wall is makeshift training. Team Zoom sessions provide only so much camaraderie.

There’s nothing like seeing a teammate again at practice, even socially distanced.

“A hundred yards away across a field laughing and giggling,” Byars said.

“When we came back the first day, everyone had smiles,” forward Dario Suarez said. “It was nice to be together but distant, too.”

Everyone tries to keep their distance, tries to take care through the workout, knowing that one wrong turn could be an organizational setback. So far, so good.

FC Tulsa spokesman Austin Gwin confirmed Tuesday that no player or staff member has been sent home for medical reasons since training began.

“After we get done training, we sanitize all of our stuff that we’ve used,” Byars said “We make sure we have our masks on before we leave our areas. We go through our trainer again to make sure everything’s OK and everyone’s feeling all right. Once we’ve done that, everyone goes about their way or goes home.”

The sanitation continues at home to ensure anyone gathered there is protected and comfortable.

Protection and comfort are keys to the entire process.

“As Coach Nsien and I spoke about this,” Cannon said, “it was very important that whatever we did, it was very clear that we were opening this up not as a mandate but it’s voluntary.”

Players have chosen to train, according to the team, but they have a safe out if they change their minds. If a parent or spouse expresses concern, for instance, or they start having reservations themselves.

“We all have differing levels of trepidation, right?” Cannon said. “It’s managing that trepidation.”

They are managing numerous details at FC Tulsa. It’s what happens when you become the exception in a sports world that remains mostly dormant, and a model within a community trying to navigate safe passage forward.

“The philosophy we’ve taken from this is we’re a team, FC Tulsa through and through, the brand we want to be for Tulsa, a community asset,” Cannon said. “And we want to be making the right decisions.”

