There is a story behind Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley speaking to students at Jenks East Intermediate earlier this month, talking to them about respect. It is worth telling for Thanksgiving.
Bradley was five years from being drafted No. 7 overall by the Diamondbacks out of Broken Arrow High School, and nine years from making his Major League debut, when he took Linda Hasler-Reid’s seventh grade Spanish class at the Muskogee 7th and 8th Grade Center.
Bradley always had a soft spot for teachers. How could he not? His mother was his school principal growing up.
“I remember working with my mom in elementary school,” Bradley said. “We went through budget cuts and I helped clean bathrooms and stock school rooms.”
Pam Bradley had a keen interest in making sure her son was challenged. Hasler-Reid, Oklahoma’s 2007 Teacher of the Year who went on to become principal at Jenks East Intermediate in 2013, would challenge Archie. She would do more than that.
“She kept me out of trouble,” Bradley said. “I always joked with my mom being my principal, most teachers would either send me to the office or email my mom. I had to tell them when that happened I got in way worse trouble than you thought I was going to. If they thought I was gonna get detention, I was gonna get five detentions.
“Miss Hasler was one of the few who dealt with me herself. She pulled me aside. She talked to me. She kind of laid out some life lessons instead of just sending me to my mom.”
“Make no mistake, Archie was never bad,” said Reid, who has since dropped the “Hasler” from her last name. “He could just never be quiet. He was always up having fun.
“I had in my class this tall, super outgoing, super goofy class clown who was also an exceptional athlete.”
Reid harnessed Bradley’s energy. She reached him, the goal of any teacher in relation to their students. She impacted him.
Michael Reid, who Linda would marry, impacted Bradley as well. He coached the athletic wiz in football and basketball at the time.
“My husband loved the dickens out of Archie,” Linda said.
As the Bradleys and Reids moved on with their lives, they never completely left each other’s. When Archie took a line drive to the face early in his 2015 rookie season?
“My husband and I went up to St. Louis right after that to see him pitch,” Linda said. “He saw Mike and made a point of walking over. It was sweet because you could tell he was genuinely excited to see us.”
So it went right up to Jan. 3, 2017. Michael Reid was out for his morning jog on the Creek Turnpike Trail when he was struck and killed crossing Sheridan Road in a hit-and-run.
It was a very public, extremely difficult incident. The Reids were recognized in the area’s education and running communities.
“The first text message I got from anyone was from this young man in Phoenix,” Linda said. “We hadn’t even told Michael’s parents yet.”
“I think I found out about her husband passing away before some other people,” Bradley said. “I was really hesitant to reach out. But I cared for her, and I know how much they loved me, coming to see me pitch and always supporting me… So when that happened, I felt it in my heart to reach out.”
“To me it was a clue from God,” Linda said. “It’s real and you’ve gotta deal. It was the perfect person to hear from.”
“She responded to me right after that. I’m talking five minutes after I texted,” Bradley said. “I remember calling my mom. I was in tears because I was so shocked that she reached out to me so immediately.”
“I’ll never forget that,” Linda said.
“Ever since that moment I would say our relationship has become even closer,” Archie said.
The bond continues as Bradley goes on about his pitching and Reid goes on about her educating, goes on about coping with the loss of a soul mate.
“I have 17 years of near perfection,” she told the Tulsa World in a story published three weeks after the incident. “And I know most people never have that.”
It makes reunions like the one at Jenks East Intermediate earlier this month so important.
There was an assembly that morning. Reid, wearing a black Diamondbacks T-shirt adorned with Bradley’s number, spoke first and introduced her guest.
She rattled off Bradley’s feats, then said: “His real claim to fame, though, is he was my student.”
Bradley gave Reid a hug and said: “First off I wanna say thank you to Miss Hasler. That’s who I knew her by. She and her late husband are very important to me. For me to be here and talk to you guys on her behalf means a lot.”
The big leaguer spoke to the kids about respect, then spoke to a visitor about the same thing, about how much he respected Miss Hasler in seventh grade Spanish and does so even more today.
“It’s kind of full circle to come here and talk now,” he says. “Pretty cool.”
“I really love this kid,” Reid said. “He’s just special to me.”
You can count on these two thinking of each other, and counting that blessing, this week.
Last Thanksgiving, Bradley tweeted: “Thankful for so many things! Have an amazing family & support system!”
Reid was among those to reply, tweeting: “So proud to know you, Archie Bradley.”