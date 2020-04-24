Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS... SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHWESTERN NOWATA AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT... AT 452 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 2 MILES NORTHWEST OF AVANT TO 8 MILES NORTHEAST OF WALNUT CREEK STATE PARK. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. PENNY TO NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... SKIATOOK... COLLINSVILLE... OOLOGAH... RAMONA... AVANT... TALALA... VERA... WATOVA... WOLCO... A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA.