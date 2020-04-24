While we in Tulsa might miss some football as a result of COVID-19, we are missing baseball. Right now.
The Drillers will have lost 10 homes games to the pandemic as of Sunday’s canceled homestand, and while we don’t obsess over them like we do the Sooners, Cowboys or Golden Hurricane, damage is being done. Lives are being affected, from players wondering when they’ll get the OK to report to Tulsa for ball to food service workers wondering when they’ll return to ONEOK Field for wages.
It’s a tough spot for Drillers general manager Mike Melega, and it is made tougher by the fact he is as dependent on Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred in New York as Gov. Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma City or Mayor G.T. Bynum in Tulsa.
The minor leagues go as the majors do. This is no different in a global health crisis.
“It’s a little helpless in the sense we really don’t have any say on the matter at this point,” Melega said. “We just have to wait and see how it goes. Hopefully everybody continues social distancing and staying safe and staying healthy. That will give a lot more confidence to the people making those types of decisions.”
The decision-makers are at MLB headquarters. The flow trickles down to MLB organizations like the Los Angeles Dodgers to minor league teams like the Drillers, the Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate. Melega says the Dodgers have been “wonderful” throughout the past month, but they are as stressed for answers and timelines as everyone else.
“Their focus is on when we can get our complex back open? When can we get our players back here? How do we get them all here? How do we get our coaches back? What does a two-week or three-week spring training look like?” Melega said. “There’s a million things they have to worry about too. If they’re going to start up these games in empty stadiums, they’re talking about having larger rosters. How are they going to manage their rosters? Which players will be helpful to Major League teams winning games? It’s a crazy, crazy thing.
“Decisions about the minors are a little bit down the road. They have a lot of other decisions they have to make first.”
Melega is optimistic about the decisions that eventually affect the Drillers.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll start up at some point,” he said. “Where the hope lies is that Major League Baseball has to play a longer regular season and they’ll need to keep the minors open longer. That might allow us to make up for lost games in April and May on the back end in September and October... Especially in our neck of the woods, we could play a regular season comfortably all the way through Halloween.”
Like everything else in Melega’s baseball universe, it all hinges on MLB.
Say, for instance, Manfred reopens the majors for games, at least in some form at some locale. Might he hesitate on reopening the minors so as to see how the big leaguers manage?
“I couldn’t put a percentage on it, but that could be an option,” Melega said. “I will tell you this – with player development they don’t want to lose years with these guys. They need innings on these pitchers. They want them to advance year to year so they can help them at the Major League level. We believe there’s a motivation to get everybody active and ready to go.
“It’s just a matter of whether they have the comfort level sending them to communities across the country, or whether they decide it’s best to keep them at the (spring training) complex.”
It’s frustrating. Melega said he was at the Dodgers’ complex in Phoenix before the pandemic struck the country. He had a good idea who was coming to Tulsa. He felt terrific about the club’s shot at a fourth consecutive Texas League championship series and second title in four years.
“We were visiting with the player development folks and with our manager,” he said. “We were really close.”
It might shake out yet, but as with college football there are so many questions without firm answers. Melega, to that end, is making contingency plans same as the college athletic directors.
What happens if he loses the 2020 season?
“It’ll be a test of creativity in some ways,” he said. “Perhaps if they’ve pulled the ban on gatherings, we could have people come to the stadium and enjoy their suites, enjoy a party on the deck and have a company outing once those are allowed. Have that be a focal point. Have an event of another sport. It’s not something we would typically do, but in these times those are things we’d consider.”
Melega mentioned the Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady golf event planned for next month. Maybe the Drillers promote an event in collaboration with soccer’s Tulsa Roughnecks, or an event outside of baseball altogether.
Anything to make up for the financial impact in such a doomsday scenario.
“You could cut back expenses as much as you can. You would have to make some decisions, which we haven’t made yet,” Melega said. “All of our full-time staff, our interns and so forth, we’ve kept everybody on board to this point. But at some point we’d have to take a hard look and make some decisions.”
The idea, of course, is to stave off doomsday. Everyone takes care against the virus, medical and scientific authorities feel optimistic enough to support a gradual reopening, the reopening eventually reaches sports, and we all have baseball again.
“We’re not giving up on that yet by any means,” Melega said. “It’s just there are additional layers to this. It’s not as simple as the governor or mayor saying it’s OK, we’ll be open Friday at 8 a.m.
“It’s not as simple as that for us because our product is on the field in large part, and it’s going to take that extra layer of our parent club, the Dodgers, and it’s going to have to be an across-the-board thing from MLB.”
No summer movie season? Here's when you can see 'Black Widow,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' and more