(left) Jason Lee and Brian McKinney run their version of the Boston Marathon around Tulsa since the marathon was cancelled from the Corona Virus in Tulsa, OK, April 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
(left)Clay, Caroline, Kate, Ellie and Gracie McKinney cheer on their dad Brian McKinney and his friend Jason Lee as they run their version of the Boston Marathon around Tulsa since the marathon was cancelled from the Corona Virus in Tulsa, OK, April 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Brian McKinney drinks champagne with some of his kids watching after he and Jason Lee ran their version of the Boston Marathon around Tulsa since the marathon was cancelled from the Corona Virus in Tulsa, OK, April 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Brian McKinney and Jason Lee were supposed to be running a famous marathon in Boston on Monday. They ran 26.2 miles around Tulsa instead, finishing among family outside McKinney’s midtown home, breaking the tape which was actually a roll of toilet paper unfurled across the street by two of their daughters.
Three hours, three minutes, 39 seconds. Not bad at all.
“It was fun,” Lee said after he and McKinney came in together, hugged their loved ones and popped a bottle of champagne. “What a beautiful day.”
Here was another instance of Tulsans making the most of their pandemic-shaken lives, of two buddies and their families keeping it as real as they can at a surreal time.
McKinney, 48, and Lee, 45, have run together about 20 years, they figure.
“We have collectively solved all the world’s problems on our 5:15 a.m. runs over the years,” McKinney said.
They were going to run Boston together before that race was postponed March 13. They were going to do Ironman Tulsa before it was pushed forward another year.
All of that training for no reward? Seemed awfully harsh.
Fortunately, fit minds think alike.
“Saturday around four or five o’clock I texted Brian and asked if he was down for 26.2 today,” Lee said.
“I had typed out a text earlier in the day, about two hours before,” McKinney said, “and decided not to send it to him because I thought he would think I was crazy.”
Not crazy at all. They had a course, starting at Lee’s house and finishing at McKinney’s.
“Our families live within a two-mile radius,” Lee said. “We did a big loop on the (Arkansas) river and then came in and did a couple loops in the neighborhood.”
They even included their version of Boston’s notorious “Heartbreak Hill.”
“41st Street coming from Victor up to about Delaware,” McKinney said.
They stayed together like friends are apt to do.
“Brian hung back and helped drag me through the last four or five miles,” Lee grinned.
They had family members and friends cheering along the way. Lee coaches his daughters' soccer teams, so there were Rainbow Unicorns and Blazing Angels dispersed along Riverside Drive.
It was a day of both joy and perspective.
McKinney wore the “Caroline’s Crew” cap he runs in to honor his daughter, a leukemia survivor, and to recognize Lee’s mother, also a cancer survivor.
We think about those with health conditions who are most susceptible to the virus right now. We think about family.
Lee has his wife and two daughters to shelter with, to get outside and unwind with.
“You look at our families right here,” he said at the finish line, “this is pretty special.”
McKinney has his wife, four daughters and son.
“My oldest two are in college so they’re home,” he said. “It’s been fun to have everybody around for family dinners again.”
Both have extended family nearby. That helps with some of the realities.
McKinney works in the financial market, Lee in oil and gas. The pandemic has affected both of their businesses.
Both know of folks who have tested positive for COVID-19. Those infected are managing, thank goodness, but it’s another stress.
All McKinney and Lee can do is what we can do — carry on the best we can with the support of those close to us.
Monday, that meant going for a run around Tulsa.
“We’re lucky to have our families come out when we do something silly like this,” McKinney said. “It’s a great town. A beautiful day. We’re all very blessed. Blessed to be here.”
Proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the Oklahoma Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.