Summary: Cory Ward scored just 1:26 into the second period to break a 1-1 tie and Tulsa rolled from there, defeating the Idaho Steelheads 4-1 Friday night before a crowd of 7,667 at the BOK Center.
Notes: There were more goals scored (5) than penalties assessed (3). ... Tulsa goalie Devin Williams stopped 27-of-28 shots. ... Danny Moynihan put the Oilers on the scoreboard first with a goal (his 11th of the season) at 5:37 of the first period. ... The Steelheads tied the game with a goal by Jeff King at 15:31. ... After Ward’s quick score (his fifth) in the second gave Tulsa the lead, Jack Nevins gave the Oilers some insurance with an unassisted goal at 14:04. Nivens joined the Oilers on Thursday in a trade with the Florida Everglades. ... J.J. Piccinich (ninth) tacked on an empty-net goal at 18:41 of the third. ... This was the first of six consecutive home games for the Oilers. Idaho is the opponent Saturday and Sunday, as well.
Records: Tulsa is 14-18-2-1, 31 points, seventh place in the ECHL Mountain Division; Idaho is 19-11-3-2, 43 points, second in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Idaho at BOK Center
OILERS 4, STEELHEADS 1
Idaho 1 0 0 — 1
Tulsa 1 2 1 — 4
First period: 1. Tulsa, Moynihan 11 (Jackson, Liberati), 5:37. 2. Idaho, King 2 (Roy, Ustaski), 15:31. Penalties: None.
Second period: 3. Tulsa, Ward 5 (Knight, Sampair), 1:26. 4. Tulsa, Nevins 3, 14:04. Penalties: Naas, Idaho (slashing), 10:32; Kanzig, Idaho (slashing), 19:38.
Third period: 5. Tulsa, Piccinich 9 (Sampair), EN, 18:41. Penalties: Moynihan, Tulsa (tripping), 1:48.
Power plays: Idaho 0-for-1; Tulsa 0-for-2
Shots: Idaho 9-7-12—28; Tulsa 13-13-5—31
Saves: Idaho, Sholl 12-11-4—27; Tulsa, Williams 8-7-12—27.
Referee: Reneau. A: 7,667.