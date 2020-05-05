The social distancing practices during the COVID-19 pandemic have given Tulsa resident Kevin Green more time to get back in shape.

Green ran track and cross country at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City but hadn’t been a consistent runner since he graduated in 2013. Now the sports editor of the Claremore Progress, he had plenty of time on his hands after the pandemic shut sports down and decided to end his seven-year drought and lace up the running shoes again. It took him time to find shoes since most of the stores had already shut down because of the virus, but he managed to find a pair at Sam’s Club.

Green had been planning on getting back in shape after chest pains caused him to visit the doctor a few months ago. The 25-year-old was informed his high cholesterol put him at serious risk for multiple health issues. Running was going to be the tool to fix it, but he needed to find the time.

“When you’re working late and covering games, I have to design pages too, and you just get worn out then you come home and you don’t want to (go run)," Green said. "I think I was going to hold it off until the summer months.”

The extra free time allowed Green to download the Couch to 5k app and renew his running journey March 24. Each workout is 30 minutes and gets progressively harder each week. The app eases the runner in by mixing alternating time intervals of walking and running.

The first week started with 60-second runs and 90-second walks for 25 minutes followed by a five-minute cool-down walk. Green had worked himself up to a 30-minute workout of three-minute runs, 90-second walks, five-minute runs, 2.5-minute walks by the fourth week.

In early April, Green ran his first mile without stopping for the first time since high school. His 9:26 time wasn’t anywhere close to the sub-five-minute mile he could run seven years ago, but it was a solid start.

“One thing that does motivate me is looking ahead to see what the program is going to be like in a few weeks,” Green said last month. “It’s going to be like just do a five-minute warmup walk and then just run for 20 minutes or 25 minutes straight. That kind of excites me because when I was in high school I would just go out and run 10 miles and it would be a pretty decent pace. I don’t care about the pace anymore but just being able to say I can run 10 miles again is something I want to get back to.”

Green isn’t inching toward 10 mile runs just yet but he is in the seventh week and is now running for 25 minutes without stopping. Green also downloaded the Strava app, which tracks his location to see how far he ran during his workouts.

The Strava app helps Green track his pace per mile. His average mile time during his 25-minute runs is about one minute slower than the one-mile time trial he finished last month. The Couch to 5K app is only an eight-week program, but Green already has his eyes set on even higher goals once the eight weeks are completed.

“It’s been a really fun experience,” Green said. “I’ve really enjoyed getting back into running. I already have the 10K training program from the same kind of app. I already have that downloaded as a motivating factor. So once I’m done with the 5K training I’m going to jump right into the 10K so I can keep getting those miles up so I can at least get back into the same amount of mileage that I did in high school.”

Green has rekindled his love for running and said he may reach out to some of his old running coaches to get some speed workouts at some point. Green wants to start working himself up towards a 10K but also wants to improve his 5K time, and the speed workouts will help improve his time. Most importantly, Green’s running is helping him stay healthy.

