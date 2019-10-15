Bishop Kelley won't be the only reigning champion in this year's 5A state volleyball tournament and the Comets might not be favored to win a repeat title.
No. 1 Victory Christian, last year's 4A champ, has moved up to 5A and also qualified for the eight-team field, set for next Monday and Tuesday at Catoosa High School.
Victory faces Mount St. Mary at 11:45 a.m. Monday and No. 3 Kelley plays Carl Albert at 1:30 p.m. Monday in pairings announced by the OSSAA.
In other first-round games, No. 4 Coweta plays No. 5 Claremore at 10 a.m. Monday and Cascia Hall faces No. 2 Bishop McGuinness at 3:15 p.m.
Semifinals are at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. Monday and the championship match is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Victory won the 5A title in 2017 and will be gunning for a third straight crown. Kelley is gunning for its 15th title in 22 years and 19th overall.
Class 5A Volleyball
All games at Catoosa High School
MONDAY
Claremore (26-9) vs. Coweta (29-11), 10 a.m.; Victory Christian (31-2) vs. Mount St. Mary (26-12), 11:45 a.m.; Bishop Kelley (21-11) vs. Carl Albert (24-7), 1:30 p.m.; Cascia Hall (23-9) vs. Bishop McGuinness (32-5), 3:15 p.m.
Semifinals: Victory/St. Mary winner vs. Coweta/Claremore winner, 5:30 p.m.; Kelley/Carl Albert winner vs. Cascia Hall/McGuinness winner, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
Championship, 5:30 p.m.