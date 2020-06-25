Bill Knight (left) and Tulsa World Sports Columnist Guerin Emig host the Tulsa World's 2020 All World show sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive. The video was filmed at Bill Knight Ford near 96th and Memorial. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Tulsa World sports columnist Guerin Emig speaks during the Tulsa World 2019 All World Awards. Emig will host the 2020 All World Awards Show on Thursday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Bryce Thompson and Wyvette Mayberry gave Booker T. Washington an historic sweep of the basketball athlete of the year honors Thursday night during the fourth annual All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
It's the first time that the World's basketball awards have been swept by players from the same school.
Thompson, a McDonald's All-American and Kansas signee, helped lead the Hornets to a Class 6A state title in 2019 and they were ranked No. 1 this season going into the state tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson said he wanted to thank "my coaching staff, the players and also my dad (Rod). My dad has been there from the jump making sure I'm in the gym doing this, doing that. You've always got to thank your Pops for putting the ball in your hand and who has gotten you on this journey."
Mayberry, a Texas-Arlington signee, added to her family's history of World award winners. Her father, Lee, was the World's 1988 boys metro and co-state player of the year. Also, sister Taleya was the World's 2009 state player of the year and sister Kaylan was the World's 2013 metro player of the year. Lee's sister, Shannon, was the metro girls player of the year in 1986.
2019-20 All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive winners
Bill Knight Automotive Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Wyvette Mayberry
Bill Knight Automotive Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Bryce Thompson
Bill Knight Automotive Softball Player of the Year: Savannah Evans
Bill Knight Automotive Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year: Payton Hinkle
Bill Knight Automotive Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year: Caden Goss
Bill Knight Automotive Volleyball Player of the Year: Jaxie Wakley
Bill Knight Automotive Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year: Laney Fenton
Bill Knight Automotive Boys Swimming Athlete of the Year: Jack Callan
Bill Knight Automotive Wrestling Athlete of the Year: Caleb Tanner
Tulsa Tech Fans of the Year: Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy
Tulsa Bone & Joint Football Offensive Player of the Year: AP/QB Asher Link
Bill Knight Automotive Football Defensive of the Year: DB Brennan Presley
