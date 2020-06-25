More on the All World Awards

Bryce Thompson and Wyvette Mayberry gave Booker T. Washington an historic sweep of the basketball athlete of the year honors Thursday night during the fourth annual All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive.

It's the first time that the World's basketball awards have been swept by players from the same school.

Thompson, a McDonald's All-American and Kansas signee, helped lead the Hornets to a Class 6A state title in 2019 and they were ranked No. 1 this season going into the state tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson said he wanted to thank "my coaching staff, the players and also my dad (Rod). My dad has been there from the jump making sure I'm in the gym doing this, doing that. You've always got to thank your Pops for putting the ball in your hand and who has gotten you on this journey."

Mayberry, a Texas-Arlington signee, added to her family's history of World award winners. Her father, Lee, was the World's 1988 boys metro and co-state player of the year. Also, sister Taleya was the World's 2009 state player of the year and sister Kaylan was the World's 2013 metro player of the year. Lee's sister, Shannon, was the metro girls player of the year in 1986.

