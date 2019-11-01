Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe
Schedule: 6A girls at 10 a.m., 6A boys at 10:45, 5A girls at noon, 5A boys at 12:45 p.m.
Runners/Teams to watch
6A
Boys
Spencer Hales (Bartlesville): Senior helped the Bruins win the team championship in 2017, when he placed 16th. Last season, he was ninth. Last weekend, he was second at the 6A regional in Sand Springs with a 5K time of 16:45.
Andrew Laffita (Jenks): Senior was third at last week’s regional in 16 minutes, 59 seconds.
Union boys: This group won the Frontier Valley Conference meet, and the Redskins were second last week at the 6A regional in Sand Springs. Union is led by Shawn Rutledge, who was fifth at the regional with a time of 17:11.
Girls
Payton Hinkle (Broken Arrow): Sophomore has impressed in her first two years of varsity competition. She was second at last year’s state meet, missing out on first place by three seconds. Last weekend, Hinkle won the 5K regional in Sand Springs in 19:05, beating the next-closest runner by 18 seconds. Her regional time was the state’s best.
Stailee Heard (Sapulpa): A solid freshman season has included a recent first-place finish at a 5A/6A meet at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. Heard was third at last week’s regional in a time of 19:53 to lead the Chieftains’ third-place finish.
Jenks girls: A dominant performance at last week’s regional saw three of the Trojans’ top five runners finish in the top nine. Sophomore Avery Mazzei led the Trojans in second place at 19:23. Sophomore Deborah Mazzei (20:22) and freshman Ryann Barber (20:42) were fifth and ninth, respectively.
Class 5A
Boys
Jack Vincent (Claremore): Senior won the Metro Lakes Conference meet, and he was fourth at last year’s state meet.
Bishop Kelley boys: The Comets won the regional in Sand Springs, led by Jimmy Blesi, Brady Voss, Kent Borovich, Joseph Srour, Grant Calvert, Anthony Tittjung and John Mark Steichen. The regional title was the Comets’ 14th all time and they’ll head to their 32nd consecutive state meet.
Girls
Laynie Nichols (Claremore): Senior won the state championship as a freshman and sophomore before placing fifth last year.
Brelee Burcham and Macey Brooks (Coweta): The two freshmen were seventh and ninth, respectively, at last week’s regional.
Bishop Kelley girls: Working on a three-peat, the Comets have dominated the competition all season. En route to a regional title, Bishop Kelley placed Ella Eureste (20:15), Abigail Hills (20:35), Sara Crosley (21:19), Katherine Bishop (21:21) and Alexandra Borovich (21:52) in the top eight to score 23 team points, beating Guthrie by 44 points. Eureste was last year’s state champion as a freshman, winning by 26 seconds.