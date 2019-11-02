Ella Eureste wins another state title
Ella Eureste and Bishop Kelley once again left the rest of Class 5A field in the dust on Saturday.
The Comet sophomore clocked a time of 19 minutes, 15 seconds as she claimed her second consecutive individual state championship. Eureste was one of five Kelley runners that finished in the top 10 as the Comets cruised to a third consecutive girls’ team title at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Kelley accumulated just 25 team points as it blazed to the team title. OKC Bishop McGuinness was second with 107.
“It’s amazing,” Eureste said. “We’ve worked so hard and everything came together. It’s the best feeling in the world.”
Comet junior Abigail Hills was just behind Eureste in third with a time of 19:33, followed by teammates Sara Crosley (19:59) in fifth, Katherine Bishop (20:02) in sixth and Alexandra Borovich (20:24) in 10th as Kelley accounted for half of the All-State spots in the race.
Kelley coach Terry Stupp said claiming a third title in as many seasons required some new faces performing on the biggest stage.
“Our No. 3 girl (Hills) was out injured last year, so this was new for her,” Stupp said. “For Ella to win the second time and still run as well was she did, that’s amazing. We had three girls that didn’t run here last year with us. It was a new experience.”
The Comets claimed their fifth team title in school history with Saturday’s win. With Crosley as the only senior on the roster, Kelley figures to be a favorite to add to its state championship total in 2020.
“It’s a pretty good future,” Stupp said with a grin.
Claremore podium duo
Seniors Laynie Nichols and Jack Vincent each concluded their cross country careers with memorable performances in the 5A races. Nichols finished second, just behind Eureste, while Vincent took fourth in the boys’ race.
Nichols clocked a time of 19:25 and concluded her Zebra career with two state titles and two additional All-State finishes.
“I’m pretty happy with how high school went for me,” said Nichols, who will run at Drury (Missouri) University next year.
Vincent was the top local finisher in the race with a time of 16:30 and gave him a second straight fourth-place finish at state.
“It’s not bad but I was definitely hoping for more,” Vincent said. “I wasn’t worried about time. I was more focused on place.”
Hales takes second: Bartlesville senior Spencer Hales finished second individually with a time of 16:02 in the 6A boys’ race. Hales was behind only Mustang’s Gabe Simonsen, who clocked a time of 15:39. Hales, who was part of the Bruins’ 2017 state championship team, was aiming to become Bartlesville’s first individual champion for the boys since Joey McNair in 1999.
In the same race, Union’s Shawn Rutledge and Andrew Laffita of Jenks earned All-State honors along with Hales. Rutledge finished seventh with a time of 16:24 while Laffita was ninth in 16:25.
Back-to-back
Three of the four individual champions from Saturday’s 6A-5A state meet defended their crowns, the most repeat winners between the two classifications in five years. Kelley’s Euereste won her second straight girls’ 5A crown. On the boys’ side, Simonsen won his second straight 6A crown, as did Santa Fe South’s Christian Arenivar in 5A.