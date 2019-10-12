Coach Beth Roe started Metro Christian’s volleyball program 12 years ago. On Saturday night, she watched as her team secured its first state championship.
Top-ranked Metro Christian held off No. 3 Oklahoma Bible Academy for the Class 3A title at Shawnee High School, winning the finals in five sets 23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 24-26, 15-11.
“It’s hard to describe,” Roe said of her emotions after celebrating as the state’s top team in 3A. “I’m still processing because it was really surreal. You want that for every group that comes through, and these girls have really gutted it out year after year. It was just really joyful to watch.”
The Patriots (28-11) led 14-11 when Abbey Swanson served one last time. Oklahoma Bible was unable to return the serve, and the Patriots immediately celebrated with one massive group hug in the middle of the court.
Swanson was one of eight seniors to finish her varsity career at the pinnacle of the program.
“We started the program with just high school 12 years ago,” Roe said. “We started with a middle school program six years ago, and this group of seniors was the first to start way back then. All eight seniors have been together since seventh grade.”
That made it even sweeter for Swanson, Lauren Gastineau, Rachel Gurley, Lily Ramey, Emily Acker, Abby Morris, Abby Fossett and Sara Thomas when they held strong in the final set, despite falling behind 7-2.
“We told them that we’ve come this far and just to stay together,” Roe said. “When we play together, we win. Our motto all year long has been ‘One head, one heart,’ so they just had to go out there, stay together and see what happens.”
Metro Christian scored 13 of the final 17 points to kick-start the celebration.
“We had called a timeout just to give the girls a breather, and it wasn’t even to ice the server,” said Roe, who also had juniors, Eden Wagner and Taylor Behrman on the roster.
“The girls were committed and weren’t quitting on each other. They just needed a minute to pull it together.”
Even after it was over, Roe still struggled to find the words.
“I was just grateful for them,” Roe said. “The girls have played to their potential at various times throughout the year, and to watch them pull it together was special.”