Two football teams not accustomed to being there played in the final of the 77th Grady Skillern All-City Preview on Friday.
Central defeated McLain 7-0, but both teams talked like winners afterward.
“I’m so proud of my guys and what they’ve done over the last two days,” Central coach Kip Shaw said.
Junior quarterback KT Owens scored the winning touchdown in the championship game, as he did in an 8-7 upset of Edison in the semifinals.
“(Winning this) means a lot to the coaches and team,” said Owens, who also threw three TD passes in a 30-0 first-round win over Memorial. “We like winning. It feels good being here with my teammates. We’re getting closer every day.”
Neither team has played often in the All-City final over the past 30 or 40 years. McLain second-year coach Willie Ponder said athletic director Philip Johnson told him he couldn’t remember the last time the Titans had been there.
“We took hardware (the second-place trophy) back home to McLain tonight, and nobody expected us to be here,” Ponder said. “We’re trying to change the culture at McLain, and we talk to our kids about discipline, attitude and accountability. All we ask is that they be disciplined and give us a chance to win.”
The Titans had a chance but didn’t help themselves in the closing minutes. A lateral was recovered by Central’s Dayton James and a personal foul against the Titans helped the Braves drive 30 yards to Owens’ go-ahead TD.
Owens accounted for five touchdowns in the three All-City games, and Shaw said his quarterback “became a leader today. All of our (veterans) did, even the ones on the sideline who are not eligible yet. They were up and encouraging our kids.”
Edison outlasted East Central 14-0 in the third-place game, and Will Rogers pulled out a 12-6 win over Nathan Hale for fifth place.
Central 8, Edison 7
The Braves went 74 yards over the final seven minutes to win a squeaker in the semifinals.
Owens passed 17 yards to Ty’ionn Cox on fourth-and-10 from his 35 to extend the drive, capped it with an 8-yard run around right end with 1:16 left, and ran right again to score the go-ahead 2-point conversion.
Nebraska commit Sevion Morrison went 35 yards on Edison’s third play and totaled 70 yards on five carries.
McLain 7, East Central 0
Elijah Bell scored on a 1-yard run, T.J. Orr intercepted two passes and Robert Knox sealed the outcome by recovering a Cardinals fumble at the McLain 12 in the closing seconds.
Rogers 12, Hale 6
First-year coach Parker Childers was beaming after the Ropers rallied on a pair of Gator Cosar touchdown passes in the fifth-place game.
“We haven’t won a (regular-season game) in two years, and that’s two we’ve won in two nights,” he said.
The Ropers beat Webster 6-0 in overtime Thursday in a consolation semifinal game at McLain’s Driver Stadium.
Hale, which defeated Memorial in Thursday’s other consolation semifinal at LaFortune Stadium, led 6-0 on DeAngelo Washington’s 2-yard run, but Cosar’s 41-yard pass to Marcuric Demry tied the game.
Next, the Rangers fumbled and Cosar threw 39 yards to Isaiah Giddens, setting up his 4-yard toss to Cameron Downing for the go-ahead TD.
Edison 14, East Central 0
Sevion Morrison scored on a 4-yard run and Thomas Ivy returned a tipped-pass interception 60 yards, boosting the Eagles in the third-place game.
All-City Preview
Friday
Semifinals
McLain 7, East Central 0
Central 8, Edison 7
Fifth Place
Will Rogers 12, Nathan Hale 6
Third Place
Edison 14, East Central 0
Championship
Central 7, McLain 0
SemifinalsMcLAIN 7, EAST CENTRAL 0
McLain 0 7 — 7
East Central 0 0 — 0
M: Elijah Bell 1 run (Carlos Requana kick)
CENTRAL 8, EDISON 7
Central 0 8 — 8
Edison 7 0 — 7
E: Sevion Morrison 35 run (Wyatt Ellis kick)
C: KT Owens 8 run (Owens run)
Fifth PlaceROGERS 12, HALE 6
Will Rogers 0 12 — 12
Nathan Hale 6 0 — 6
H: DeAngelo Washington 2 run (kick failed)
R: Macuric Demry 41 pass from Gator Cosar (run failed)
R: Cameron Downing 4 pass from Cosar (run failed)
Third PlaceEDISON 14, EAST CENTRAL 0
Edison 7 7 — 14
East Central 0 0 — 0
E: Sevion Morrison 4 run (Wyatt Ellis kick)
E: Thomas Ivy 60 interception return (Ellis kick)
Championship
CENTRAL 7, McLAIN 0
McLain 0 0 — 0
Central 0 7 — 7
C: KT Owens 1 run (Alejandro Serrano kick)