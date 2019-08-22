Edison’s Sevion Morrison and Central’s KT Owens paced their teams to first-round wins Thursday, highlighting a strange and chaotic first night of the 77th Grady Skillern All-City Preview at LaFortune Stadium.
Morrison, the standout senior running back, scored the only touchdown of a 7-0 win over Nathan Hale in his first action since announcing his commitment to the University of Nebraska on Wednesday.
Owens, a junior quarterback, threw three touchdown passes and accounted for three 2-point conversions as the Braves raced past Memorial 30-0.
That’s where the normalcy ended. Semifinal games at both sites in the eight-team tournament were postponed until Friday because of thunder and lightning that rolled through the Tulsa area at 9:35 p.m.
Meanwhile, Memorial junior receiver Stelen Hattaway came down hard after going up for a pass and lay on the ground for several minutes while he was stabilized on a stretcher.
Hattaway was taken to a nearby hospital and after some observation, was complaining of pain in a lower extremity, Memorial coach Brian Worrell said.
Hale led Memorial 7-0 in a consolation semifinal game when action was stopped with 9:47 left in the second quarter. The Rangers were declared the winner, meaning they advanced to the consolation final Friday at East Side Sports Complex.
East Central and McLain, which won first-round games at McLain’s Driver Stadium, will play at 4 p.m. Friday in one semifinal game at East Side Sports Complex and Central will play Edison at 5 p.m.
The consolation, third-place and championship games will be played at East Side as scheduled at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., respectively.
Morrison, who rushed for more than 2,700 yards and 35 touchdowns last year, went 19 yards on Edison’s first snap and scored the game’s only touchdown on a 17-yard run with 6:17 left, capping a 74-yard drive.
“It felt great to be back out there,” he said. “I think I’m bigger and stronger than I was last season and I’ve also been working on my agility.”
Morrison said he should have gone farther on his 19-yard run, but he wanted to get into the end zone so badly that he outran his blockers, “so that’s on me. It won’t happen again,” he said.
It wasn’t all fun and games against a surprisingly stingy Hale defense. Morrison was tackled for a 4-yard loss by Rico Parker and finished with 60 yards on seven carries.
Edison 7, Nathan Hale 0
Louis Perona went 6-for-8 through the air for 53 yards and had a key play in the Eagles’ winning drive, throwing 15 yards to Ashton Hill for a first down at the Rangers 26-yard line.
Central 30, Memorial 0
Owens threw two of his three TD passes to Ty’ionn Cox, who also had a leaping, one-handed grab for another 25-yard gain.
Trae Washington teamed with Owens on a 61-yard TD pass and Joel Hamilton scored on a 1-yard run.
Nathan Hale 7, Memorial 0
Cole Blackstock crashed in from the 1-yard line for the game’s only TD.
All-City Preview
Thursday
At LaFortune Stadium
Edison 7, Nathan Hale 0
Central 30, Memorial 0
Nathan Hale 7, Memorial 0
At Driver Stadium
McLain 14, Will Rogers 0
East Central 21, Webster 8
Will Rogers 6, Webster 0, OT
Friday
At East Side Sports Complex
McLain vs. East Central, 4 p.m., semifinals
Edison vs. Central, 5 p.m., semifinals
Nathan Hale vs. Will Rogers, 6 p.m., consolation
Third-place game, 7 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Edison 7, Nathan Hale 0
Hale 0 0 — 0
Edison 0 7 — 7
E: Sevion Morrison 17 run (Wyatt Ellis kick)
Central 30, Memorial 0
Central 22 8 — 30
Memorial 0 0 — 0
C: Joel Hamilton 1 run (KT Owens run)
C: Ty’ionn Cox 22 pass from Owens (Trae Washington pass from Owens)
C: Cox 7 pass from Owens (run failed)
C: Washington 61 pass from Owens (Cox pass from Owens).
Nathan Hale 7, Memorial 0
Hale 0 7 — 7
Memorial 0 0 — 0
N: Cole Blackstock 1 run (DeAngelo Washington kick)