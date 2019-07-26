Top Performers: Hobart’s Alec Meinert went a perfect 7-for-7 through the air for 189 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a TD, pacing the West to a record 58-17 win in the 82nd All-State game before a crowd of 3,000 Friday night at Bixby’s Lee Snider Field.
The West’s 58 points and the 75 combined points were All-State records. The West’s previous largest total came in a 45-12 win in 1999. The previous high-scoring All-State game came in 1964 when the South won 43-26 over the South in the previous format.
Blake Curtin of Oklahoma Christian School caught two of Meinert’s TD passes and totaled 93 yards on six receptions, as the West won for the ninth time in 12 years.
Andrew Crow of Rejoice Christian and Jake Tuttle of Collinsville had rushing TDs for the East, which led 14-7 before an interception by Oklahoma City Heritage hall’s Bill Ross and a fumble recovery in the end zone by Edmond Memorial’s Charlie Suenram helped ignite a run of 35 unanswered points by the West.
Holland Hall’s Alex Felkins capped the East scoring with a 43-yard field goal to go with two conversion kicks.
Noteworthy: Ardmore’s Josh Newby was named coach of the year in football for the Oklahoma Coaches Association. Newby guided the Tigers to a 13-1 record and a Class 5A runner-up finish last fall. ...
Wagoner coach Dale Condict was one of several coaches recognized by the OCA prior to kickoff for milestone wins. Condict notched his 200th win last season and totals 208.
Longtime Sulphur coach Jim Dixon was recognized for 325 career wins, third in state history.
David Kerr, Pond Creek-Hunter, and Brian Severin, Timberlake, were recognized for 176 and 175 coaching wins, respectively. Kenny Speer was recognized for his 150th win, which he achieved while coaching at Atoka. He now coaches at Harrah.
WEST 58, EAST 17
West 7 14 14 23 — 58
East 14 0 0 3 — 17
E: Andrew Crow 2 run (Alex Felkins kick)
W: Blake Curtin 30 pass from Alec Meinert (David Vargas kick)
E: Jake Tuttle 2 run (Felkins kick)
W: Meinert 1 run (Vargas kick)
W: Charlie Suenram fumble recovery in end zone (Vargas kick)
W: Jett Sternberger 5 run (Vargas kick)
W: Jacob Clark 60 pass from Meinert (Vargas kick)
W: Izaiah Hall 5 run (Vargas kick)
E: FG Alex Felkins 43
W: Curtin 35 pass from Meinert (Vargas kick)
W: Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
W: Daniel Howard 60 interception return (Vargas kick)
A: 3,000
Individual statistics
WEST
Passing: Alec Meinert (Hobart) 7-7-0, 189, 3 TDs; Jett Sternberger (Kingfisher) 5-5-0, 75; Jacob Clark (Westmoore) 1-1-0, 50; Kade Dillard (Fairview) 1-8-1, 8.
Rushing: Jett Sternberger (Kingfisher) 7-69, 1 TD; Kade Dillard (Fairview) 8-54; SemaJ McBride (Tipton) 6-32; Chad McGolden (Fairview) 1-6; Blake Curtin (OCS) 1-5; Izaiah Hall (Altus) 1-5; Chris Veales (Carl Albert) 2-1; Josh Molina (Hobart) 3-1; Alec Meinert (Hobart) 5-0, 1 TD; Hayden Nunley (Cashion) 1-0.
Receiving: Blake Curtin (OCS) 6-92, 2 TDs; Jacob Clark (Westmoore) 2-66, 1 TD; Chris Veales (Carl Albert) 3-107. SemaJ McBride (Tipton) 1-35; Donovan Gaines (Southmoore) 1-13; Chad McGolden (Fairview) 1-8.
EAST
Passing: Beau Teel (Sperry) 5-9-0, 44; Peyton Thompson (Union) 4-11-2, 34; Cade Shropshire (Checotah) 1-7-1, 3.
Rushing: Quinton Owens (Broken Bow) 2-38; Beau Teel (Sperry) 8-19; Cade Shropshire (Checotah) 3-12; Schyler Adair (Wagoner) 4-11; Jake Tuttle (Collinsville) 6-9, 1 TD; Andrew Crow (Rejoice Christian) 3-8, 1 TD; Peyton Thompson (Union) 1-(-5).
Receiving: Quinton Owens (Broken Bow) 3-47; Coby Davis (Stroud) 2-21; Andrew Crow (Rejoice Christian) 2-7; Kanton Washington (Gore) 1-5; Tristian Polk (Broken Bow) 2-1.