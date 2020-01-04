Players of the Year

2018: Noah Cortes, Broken Arrow

2017: Jason Taylor II, MWC Carl Albert

2016: Malcolm Rodriguez, Wagoner

2015: Dillon Stoner, Jenks

2014: Mason Fine, Locust Grove

2013: Steven Parker, Jenks

2012: Trey’Vonne Barr’e, Jenks

2011: Kevin Peterson, Wagoner

2010: Derrick Alexander Jr., B.T. Washington

2009: Demarco Cobbs, Central

2008: Michael Doctor, B.T. Washington

2007: Mark Ginther, Jenks

2006: Tanner Shuck, Jenks

2005: Dominique Franks, Union

2004: Felix Jones, B.T. Washington

2003: Zach Snider, Union

2002: Courtney Tennial, Glenpool

2001: Garrett Mills, Jenks

2000: Kejuan Jones, Jenks

1999: Brian Odom, Ada

1998: Josh Blankenship, Union; and Ben Bowling, Jenks

1997: Matt Holliday, Stillwater; and Rocky Calmus, Jenks

1996: Jarrod Reese, Seminole; and Cory Callens, Jenks

1995: Justin Matthews, OKC Marshall

1994: Justin Fuente, Union

1993: Travis Hartfield, Watonga

1992: James Allen, Wynnewood

1991: Brad Woodard, Dewey

1990: Rafael Denson, Ardmore

1989: Cale Gundy, Midwest City

1988: Aaron Goins, Owasso; and Dewell Brewer, Lawton

1987: Dewell Brewer, Lawton

1986: Glen Bell, Muskogee; and Ben Morrison, McLain

1985: Mike Gundy, Midwest City

1984: Melvin Gilliam, B.T. Washington

1983: Lydell Carr, Enid

1982: David Vickers, Hale

1981: Craig Vosburgh and Kevin Andrews, Bishop Kelley

1980: Bobby Wright, Vian; and Craig Benson, Sallisaw

1979: Ricky Bryan, Coweta; and Kenny Kinnard, Claremore

1978: Reuben Jones, McLain

1977: Bobby Grayson, Beggs

1976: Arthur Crosby, Fairfax

1975: Bruce Taton, Hale; and J.C. Watts, Eufaula

1974: Mike Gaither, Memorial

1973: Wes Hankins, Bristow; and Myron Shoate, Spiro

1972: Steve Ramsey, Hale

1971: Lee Roy Selmon, Eufaula; and Larry Briggs, Vian

1970: Randy Hughes, Memorial

1969: John Winesberry, B.T. Washington; and Grant Burget, Stroud

1968: James Williams, Clinton

1967: Roy Bell, Clinton

1966: Bobby Nichols, Edison; and Dale Holt, Enid

1965: Steve Owens, Miami; and Joey Grayson, Rogers

1964: Richard Escoe, Enid

1963: Scott Hall, Edison

1962: David Stevenson, Muskogee

1961: Jim Graham, Edison

1960: Jack London, Rogers

1959: Bill Van Burkleo, Rogers

1958: Jim Stockard, Sapulpa

Coaches of the Year

2018: Robert Park, Sperry

2017: Bill Blankenship, Owasso

2016: Scott Harmon, Hominy

2015: Mark Lippe, Adair

2014: Dale Condict, Wagoner

2013: Reade Box, Hollis

2012: Allan Trimble, Jenks

2011: Kirk Fridrich, Union

2010: Darrell Hall, B.T. Washington

2009: Darren Melton, Lincoln Christian

2008: Antwain Jimmerson, B.T. Washington

2007: Joe Medina, Cascia Hall

2006: Jody Iams, Cl. Sequoyah

2005: Dale Condict, Wagoner

2004: Gary Harper, Berryhill

2003: Brent Whitson, Shawnee

2002: Bill Blankenship, Union

2001: Danny Daniels, Hominy

2000: Allan Trimble, Jenks

1999: Joe Medina, Cascia Hall

1998: Rocky Kime, Oologah

1997: Allan Trimble, Jenks

1996: Allan Trimble, Jenks; and Mike Snyder, Seminole

1995: Dennis Huggins, Midwest City

1994: Larry McBroom, Ada

1993: Ron Lancaster, Jenks

1992: Mike Little, Yukon

1991: Dennis Casey, Morrison

1990: Tim Reynolds, Lawton Ike

1989: Tom Stockton, Cascia Hall; and Rich Jones, Broken Bow

1988: Bruce Hendrickson, Seiling

1987: Melvin Driver, McLain

1986: Melvin Driver, McLain

1985: Ron Freeman, Muskogee; and Jim Herring, Dewar

1984: Chris Cawyer, Picher

1983: Gib Dolezal, Durant

1982: Perry Beaver, Jenks; and Bill Scott, Bristow

1981: Angelo Prassa, Bishop Kelley; and Gib Dolezal, Stroud

1980: Ron Etheridge, Sallisaw

1979: Mickey Hoy, Davis

1978: Ray Hall, Duncan

1977: Jerry Potter, Putnam City

1976: Jerry Johnston, Okemah

1975: Bill Scott, Bristow

1974: Harry Red Eagle, Skiatook

1973: Ron Harmon, Hominy

1972: Jim Smith, Hale

1971: Ron Kincade, Vian

1970: Jerry Bailey, Nowata

1969: Bert Graham, Stroud

1968: Warner “Hook” Eales, McAlester

1967: Ed Lacy, B.T. Washington

1966: Frank Tillery, Sand Springs

1965: Lee Snider, Broken Arrow

1964: Chuck Boyle, Rogers

1963: Bill Holbrook, Bart. College

1962: Phil Ball, Muskogee

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags