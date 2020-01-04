Players of the Year
2018: Noah Cortes, Broken Arrow
2017: Jason Taylor II, MWC Carl Albert
2016: Malcolm Rodriguez, Wagoner
2015: Dillon Stoner, Jenks
2014: Mason Fine, Locust Grove
2013: Steven Parker, Jenks
2012: Trey’Vonne Barr’e, Jenks
2011: Kevin Peterson, Wagoner
2010: Derrick Alexander Jr., B.T. Washington
2009: Demarco Cobbs, Central
2008: Michael Doctor, B.T. Washington
2007: Mark Ginther, Jenks
2006: Tanner Shuck, Jenks
2005: Dominique Franks, Union
2004: Felix Jones, B.T. Washington
2003: Zach Snider, Union
2002: Courtney Tennial, Glenpool
2001: Garrett Mills, Jenks
2000: Kejuan Jones, Jenks
1999: Brian Odom, Ada
1998: Josh Blankenship, Union; and Ben Bowling, Jenks
1997: Matt Holliday, Stillwater; and Rocky Calmus, Jenks
1996: Jarrod Reese, Seminole; and Cory Callens, Jenks
1995: Justin Matthews, OKC Marshall
1994: Justin Fuente, Union
1993: Travis Hartfield, Watonga
1992: James Allen, Wynnewood
1991: Brad Woodard, Dewey
1990: Rafael Denson, Ardmore
1989: Cale Gundy, Midwest City
1988: Aaron Goins, Owasso; and Dewell Brewer, Lawton
1987: Dewell Brewer, Lawton
1986: Glen Bell, Muskogee; and Ben Morrison, McLain
1985: Mike Gundy, Midwest City
1984: Melvin Gilliam, B.T. Washington
1983: Lydell Carr, Enid
1982: David Vickers, Hale
1981: Craig Vosburgh and Kevin Andrews, Bishop Kelley
1980: Bobby Wright, Vian; and Craig Benson, Sallisaw
1979: Ricky Bryan, Coweta; and Kenny Kinnard, Claremore
1978: Reuben Jones, McLain
1977: Bobby Grayson, Beggs
1976: Arthur Crosby, Fairfax
1975: Bruce Taton, Hale; and J.C. Watts, Eufaula
1974: Mike Gaither, Memorial
1973: Wes Hankins, Bristow; and Myron Shoate, Spiro
1972: Steve Ramsey, Hale
1971: Lee Roy Selmon, Eufaula; and Larry Briggs, Vian
1970: Randy Hughes, Memorial
1969: John Winesberry, B.T. Washington; and Grant Burget, Stroud
1968: James Williams, Clinton
1967: Roy Bell, Clinton
1966: Bobby Nichols, Edison; and Dale Holt, Enid
1965: Steve Owens, Miami; and Joey Grayson, Rogers
1964: Richard Escoe, Enid
1963: Scott Hall, Edison
1962: David Stevenson, Muskogee
1961: Jim Graham, Edison
1960: Jack London, Rogers
1959: Bill Van Burkleo, Rogers
1958: Jim Stockard, Sapulpa
Coaches of the Year
2018: Robert Park, Sperry
2017: Bill Blankenship, Owasso
2016: Scott Harmon, Hominy
2015: Mark Lippe, Adair
2014: Dale Condict, Wagoner
2013: Reade Box, Hollis
2012: Allan Trimble, Jenks
2011: Kirk Fridrich, Union
2010: Darrell Hall, B.T. Washington
2009: Darren Melton, Lincoln Christian
2008: Antwain Jimmerson, B.T. Washington
2007: Joe Medina, Cascia Hall
2006: Jody Iams, Cl. Sequoyah
2005: Dale Condict, Wagoner
2004: Gary Harper, Berryhill
2003: Brent Whitson, Shawnee
2002: Bill Blankenship, Union
2001: Danny Daniels, Hominy
2000: Allan Trimble, Jenks
1999: Joe Medina, Cascia Hall
1998: Rocky Kime, Oologah
1997: Allan Trimble, Jenks
1996: Allan Trimble, Jenks; and Mike Snyder, Seminole
1995: Dennis Huggins, Midwest City
1994: Larry McBroom, Ada
1993: Ron Lancaster, Jenks
1992: Mike Little, Yukon
1991: Dennis Casey, Morrison
1990: Tim Reynolds, Lawton Ike
1989: Tom Stockton, Cascia Hall; and Rich Jones, Broken Bow
1988: Bruce Hendrickson, Seiling
1987: Melvin Driver, McLain
1986: Melvin Driver, McLain
1985: Ron Freeman, Muskogee; and Jim Herring, Dewar
1984: Chris Cawyer, Picher
1983: Gib Dolezal, Durant
1982: Perry Beaver, Jenks; and Bill Scott, Bristow
1981: Angelo Prassa, Bishop Kelley; and Gib Dolezal, Stroud
1980: Ron Etheridge, Sallisaw
1979: Mickey Hoy, Davis
1978: Ray Hall, Duncan
1977: Jerry Potter, Putnam City
1976: Jerry Johnston, Okemah
1975: Bill Scott, Bristow
1974: Harry Red Eagle, Skiatook
1973: Ron Harmon, Hominy
1972: Jim Smith, Hale
1971: Ron Kincade, Vian
1970: Jerry Bailey, Nowata
1969: Bert Graham, Stroud
1968: Warner “Hook” Eales, McAlester
1967: Ed Lacy, B.T. Washington
1966: Frank Tillery, Sand Springs
1965: Lee Snider, Broken Arrow
1964: Chuck Boyle, Rogers
1963: Bill Holbrook, Bart. College
1962: Phil Ball, Muskogee