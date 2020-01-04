OFFENSE
ANTHONY BLAND
WR • Sr. • Stillwater
HT: 6-3 • WT: 194
The year: Caught 100 passes for 1,304 yards and 21 touchdowns to help the Pioneers reach the 6AII state final. Scored on a TD reception in all 13 games. Had 19 receptions for 230 yards and four TDs in a quarterfinal win against Sapulpa. Played his first two seasons at La Jolla (California) Country Day before moving to Stillwater in 2018. Career — 258 receptions, 3,613 yards, 44 TDs.
College: Princeton (signed)
GABE CANTU
OL • Sr. • Union
HT: 6-4 • WT: 290
The year: Center anchored a line that helped the Redskins average 46 points per game during a five-game winning streak that propelled them into the Class 6AI playoffs. Union coach Kirk Fridrich said, “Gabe has an aggressive attitude and high motor — he is self motivated to be the best. The character and leadership that he displayed on our team will be a big asset to the University of Tulsa.”
College: Tulsa (signed)
COLE DUGGER
QB • Sr. • Owasso
HT: 6-1 • WT: 180
The year: All World player-of-the-year finalist. After moving from Collinsville, completed 182-of-286 passes for 3,350 yards and 42 TDs with only two interceptions to lead the Rams to a 13-0 record and 6AI state title. In three playoff games, he was 57-of-80 for 894 yards and nine TDs. Top game was against Broken Arrow in the semifinals when he was 20-of-25 for 368 yards and four TDs, plus rushed for another touchdown.
College: Undecided
SEVION MORRISON
RB • Sr. • Edison
HT: 6-0 • WT: 197
The year: A two-time All World player-of-the-year finalist. Rushed for 1,812 yards and 26 touchdowns on 182 carries to help the 5A Eagles (10-2) for the first time since 1992 win the district title and reach the state quarterfinals. Also caught three passes for 101 yards and a TD and scored on a 76-yard kickoff return. Broke Spencer Tillman’s Edison career rushing record with 5,561 yards.
College: Nebraska (signed)
BRENNAN PRESLEY
WR • Sr. • Bixby
HT: 5-9 • WT: 170
The year: All World defensive player-of-the-year finalist and a two-time selection to the World’’s All-State team. Had 98 receptions for 1,515 yards and 24 TDs. In a 40-36 win over Stillwater in the 6AII state final, had 16 receptions for 119 yards and a TD, nine rushes for 43 yards, and a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD. Scored on two of his seven interceptions. Career — 16 interceptions, 96 tackles, 232 catches for 3,448 yards, 52 overall TDs.
College: Oklahoma State (signed)
ANDREW RAYM
OL • Sr. • Broken Arrow
HT: 6-5 • WT: 295
The year: A three-time All World and World All-State selection. Started in all 47 of the Tigers’ games the past four seasons. Caught a TD pass against Edmond Memorial. In limited defensive action, he had seven tackles, four quarterback hurries and a pass deflection. Selected for the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl. A 2018 All World offensive player-of-the-year finalist.
College: Oklahoma (signed)
DOMINIC RICHARDSON
RB • Sr. • OKC MCGUINNESS
HT: 6-1 • WT: 206
The year: Rushed for 1,719 yards and 17 touchdowns on 169 carries. Also had 16 catches for 238 yards and four TDs. Had 243 rushing yards and three TDs against Verdigris in the 5A semifinals. Rushed for 228 yards and two TDs against Edison in the quarterfinals. A four-year starter who helped the Fighting Irish reach three 5A state championship games. Career — 646 carries, 5,998 yards, 71 TDs; 48 receptions, 751 yards, 7 TDs.
College: TCU (signed)
ELI RUSS
OL • Sr. • Plainview
HT: 6-6 • WT: 305
The year: A two-time World All-State selection. Helped the Indians (11-2) average 43.3 points and reach the 3A state championship game and post a 29-8 record over the past three seasons. Saw increased playing time on the defensive line this season and had two tackles, including one for a loss in the state final against Lincoln Christian.
College: OSU (signed)
BEN SPARKS
OL • Sr. • Norman
HT: 6-4 • WT: 285
The year: Helped lead the turnaround for the Tigers who had winning records and qualified for the 6AI playoffs the past two seasons after they went 5-35 from 2014-17. Paved the way for the Tigers to average 37.7 points with a 3,000-yard passer, a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and a 1,000-yard receiver. Was named the 6AI-1 co-Ironman of the Year.
College: SMU (signed)
QWONTREL WALKER
RB • Jr. • Stillwater
HT: 5-9 • WT: 206
The year: On 212 carries, rushed for 2,018 yards and had 33 TDs overall. In a 40-36 loss to Bixby in the 6AII state final, had one of the most dazzling TD runs of the year, a 79-yarder that gave Stillwater the lead with 3:05 left. Had 23 carries for 204 yards and two TDs. In three playoff games, he had 77 rushes for 647 yards and 10 TDs. Was a World All-State second-team selection in 2018.
College: Undecided
AUSTIN WOODS
OL • Sr. • Verdigris
HT: 6-6 • WT: 280
The year: A standout on both sides of the line as he helped lead the 3A Cardinals to a 10-3 record and their first state semifinal appearance. Paved the way for the Cardinals’ offense that averaged 42.7 points. Selected as the 3A-4 co-defensive end of the year, had 41 tackles with 12 for losses. Had seven tackles in the Week 10 victory that gave Verdigris a district title and ended Berryhill’s 39-game regular-season winning streak.
College: Arkansas State (signed)
DEFENSE
PRICE ALLMAN
LB • Sr. • Metro Christian
HT: 6-2 • WT: 172
The year: All World player-of-the-year finalist. Led the Patriots’ defense with 145 tackles, including 23 for losses. Had three interceptions, including a 75-yard TD return, and two fumble recoveries. Had 328 career tackles with 39 for losses. On offense, had 45 rushes for 348 yards, nine catches for 127 yards and five TDs overall. In the 2A state final, had eight tackles, completed a 61-yard bomb and recovered a late onside kick.
College: ORU (baseball)
SAM BRANDT
DB • Sr. • Bethany
HT: 6-0 • WT: 185
The year: Had 95 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries (one TD) for the Bronchos (11-1). At quarterback, completed 158-of-233 passes for 2,486 yards and 25 touchdowns. Also had 163 rushed for 1,098 yards and 13 TDs. A two-time World all-state selection — was picked as the QB in 2018. Career — 304 tackles, 19 interceptions (defense); 433-of-677 passes for 6,480 yards, 70 TDs; 683 rushes, 4,056 yards, 60 TDs.
College: Undecided
MARCUS ESPARZA
LB • Sr. • Sapulpa
HT: 5-11 • WT: 200
The year: All World player-of-the-year finalist. Led the Chieftains to a second consecutive 6AII playoff berth. Had 86 tackles and scored on one of his three interceptions. As a running back, had 140 rushes for 1,100 yards and seven TDs, plus seven catches for 77 yards and a TD. Averaged 34.3 yards on 28 punts. In a win over Sand Springs, had seven solo tackles, rushed for 167 yards and a TD, and threw a 49-yard TD pass.
College: Undecided
DANIEL “DEUCE” HISHAW
DB • Sr. • Moore
HT: 5-10 • WT: 207
The year: Led the 6AI Lions to their first playoff win and semifinal berth since 2002. Had 46 tackles and an interception. At quarterback, completed 116-of-204 passes for 2,054 yards and 10 TDs, Also rushed for 1,099 yards and 27 TDs. Had four TD runs in four games, including against Edmond Santa Fe in the quarterfinals. Career — 305-of-555 passes for 4,914 yards, 32 TDs; 2,544 rushing yards, 45 TDs; 100 tackles, 4 interceptions.
College: Kansas (signed)
CONNOR JOHNSON
LB • Sr. • Lincoln Christian
HT: 6-3 • WT: 190
The year: All World player-of the-year finalist. Recorded 109 tackles to help the Bulldogs win the 3A state title. Also had five interceptions (one TD) and two fumble recoveries. As a tight end, had 56 catches for 1,255 yards and 23 touchdowns. In the state final against Plainview, was involved in 13 tackles, and had three catches for 51 yards and a TD. In the quarterfinals against Kingfisher, had three interceptions, eight tackles, and nine catches for 216 yards and three TDs.
College: Undecided
ALPHONSE JOSEPH
DL • Sr. • MWC Carl Albert
HT: 6-3 • WT: 205
The year: A two-time World All-State selection after moving from Dayton. Had 80 tackles with 10 sacks. Selected as the 5A-2 Lineman of the Year. His two-year totals with the Titans — 181 tackles and 26 sacks. Along with second-team selections Reise Collier and Jayveion Traylor led a defense that allowed only 85 points in 14 games (6.1).
College: Undecided
BLAKE NOWELL
DB • Sr. • Plainview
HT: 6-4 • WT: 190
The year: An all-around performer, he had 29 tackles and one interception. On offense, caught 63 passes for 1,093 yards and 13 touchdowns to help the Indians reach the 3A state final. Had 25 rushes for 170 yards and five TDs. Averaged 39.9 yards on 12 punts. Scored on two of his 10 kickoff returns, averaging 32.4 yards. Averaged 14.5 yards on six punt returns. Career — 168 receptions for 2,653 yards and 53 TDs overall.
College: TCU (signed)
JEFF ROBERSON
LB • Sr. • Choctaw
HT: 6-3 • WT: 220
The year: Had 178 tackles with seven sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries as he helped lead the 6AII Yellowjackets to their first playoff win since 1981 and first semifinal berth since 1965. On offense, had 80 yards on two receptions — both touchdowns. Also had nine rushes for 57 yards. Played his first three high school seasons at Harrah,
College: OSU (signed)
EMAUD TRIPLETT
LB • Sr. • Owasso
HT: 5-11 • WT: 210
The year: All World player-of-the-year finalist. Led the Rams’ defense with 140 tackles, including 48 solos, with eight sacks. Had 18 tackles each against Mustang and Moore. In the regular season against Broken Arrow, had 15 tackles and a 65-yard interception return. Filled in at running back after injuries depleted that position and had 23 carries for 110 yards in two playoff games, with a TD in a 14-6 win over Jenks in the state final.
College: Undecided
VAKA TUIFUA
DL • Sr. • Poteau
HT: 6-2 • WT: 315
The year: Led a defense that allowed only 8.4 points per game en route to the 4A Pirates’ first state title. Had 54 tackles, including 25 for losses with four sacks and two fumble recoveries. Recorded nine tackles against Durant and seven against Sallisaw. Had four tackles for losses against Hilldale and McAlester. Moved to Poteau in 2018 after playing two seasons at Barrow (Alaska), helping the Whalers win their first state title in ‘17.
SOLOMON WRIGHT
DL • Jr. • Vian
HT: 6-0 • WT: 270
The year: Had 124 tackles and 14 sacks to lead a defense that averaged allowing only 9.9 points in its 13 wins. Scored TDs on a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and a 12-yard pass. Also in his career, he has scored on an interception. His four career TDs have come in different ways. Recorded two tackles for losses in the 2A state final. Career — 263 tackles, 28 sacks.
College: Undecided
SPECIAL TEAMS/ALL PURPOSE
ASHER LINK
AP • Sr. • Metro Christian
HT: 6-0 • WT: 207
The year: All World offensive player-of-the-year finalist. Quarterback accounted for 5,394 yards and 73 touchdowns. Completed 229-of-342 passes for 4,044 yards and 52 TDs. Had 142 rushes for 1,350 yards and 21 TDs. Used in special situations in the secondary, had 10 tackles and picked off three passes. In the 2A final, accounted for 406 yards and six TDs in a 42-34 win over Vian. Career — Accounted for 11,451 yards and 131 TDs.
College: Undecided
CHASE RICKE
P • Sr. • Lincoln Christian
HT: 6-1 • WT: 185
The year: All World offensive player-of-the-year finalist. Passed for 3,500 yards and 51 TDs to lead the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and a 3A state title. Also had 69 rushes for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Directed an offense that averaged 49.7 points. Averaged 32.8 yards, with four of his 12 punts pinning opponents inside their 20. Career passing — 9,683 yards, 110 TDs. Career punting — 85 punts, 36.4 average.
College: Undecided
REIS VERNON
PK/P • Sr. • Bixby
HT: 6-2 • WT: 195
The year: Averaged 36.7 yards with 11-of-26 punts pinning opponents inside their 20-yard line, including 5-of-7 in the last two games. Connected on 4-of-5 field goals with a long of 37 yards. Made 82-of-83 extra points. Produced touchbacks on 72 of 110 kickoffs. His 94 points were second on the 6AII champions behind Brennan Presley’s 174. Selected for the 2020 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
College: Undecided
JACK WRIGHT
KR • Sr. • Regent Prep
HT: 6-1 • WT: 180
The year: A two-time All World offensive player of the year finalist. Caught 53 passes for 1,411 yards and 26 TDs to help the Rams reach the Class B state final for the second consecutive year. Averaged 32.9 yards on seven punt returns with three TDs. Also averaged 26.2 yards on five kickoff returns. A two-time offensive player of the year finalist. Career — 266 receptions for 6,213 yards, 227 tackles and 20 interceptions.
College: North Dakota (signed)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Loren Montgomery
Bixby
Guided the 6AII Spartans to their first undefeated record and fifth state title in six seasons. The Spartans averaged 56.3 points and didn’t have a winning margin under 28 points until the state final. Has won 25 in a row to improve his record to 83-38 in 10 seasons at Bixby. Also was 9-1 with a 6A runner-up finish as Jenks’ interim coach in 2009. Spent 10 seasons as a Jenks assistant. Was a four-year starter as an offensive lineman at Northeastern State. Has a Master’s degree from Oklahoma State. Selected as an All-State player at Sand Springs.