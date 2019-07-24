Schedule
Thursday
7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Boys basketball at ORU’s Mabee Center
Friday
7 p.m.: Football at Bixby High School
Rosters Large East
Camryn Dennis Sapulpa
Seth Hurd B.T. Washington
Jace Jordan Broken Bow
Jaylan Thomas Central
Kaleb Stokes Lincoln Christian
Hunter Staten Stillwater
Seth Pomeroy Owasso
Julian Smith Sapulpa
Coaches: Shane Branscum, Skiatook (head); Josh Berry, Muskogee
Large West
Kobe Higgins Del City
Drew Tennial Ed. Memorial
Dyson Plumley El Reno
Jaylen O’Connor Ed. Santa Fe
Trey Green Kingfisher
J.D. Ray Midwest City
William McDonald OKC Heritage Hall
Shemar Smith Norman North
Connor Slater Elgin
Kevin Wilson Duncan
Coaches: Danny Green, Kingfisher (head); Scott Hodges, Westmoore
Small East
Cale Lazenby Glencoe
Justin Seay Rejoice Christian
Jacob Germany Kingston
R.J. Weeks Kingston
Gabe Gouge Dale
Josh Lynch Kinta
C.J. Briley Wright City
Tylor Perry Spiro
Houston Greggs Hugo
Sando Hill Vanoss
Coaches: Jim Jenson, Kinta (head); Greg Mills, Allen
Small West
Kellen Hines Fort Cobb-Broxton
Cristian Avila Okarche
Syrus Grisby Luther
Jalen Johnson Hobart
Mountae Edmundson Jr. Centennial
Cason McLemore Cyril
Noah Claussen Duke
Hugh Edmo Riverside
Conner Boydston Big Pasture
Tate Cathcart Hooker
Coaches: Ty Hussey, Watonga (head); Shane McLemore, Cyril