Schedule

Thursday

7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Boys basketball at ORU’s Mabee Center

Friday

7 p.m.: Football at Bixby High School

Rosters Large East

Camryn Dennis Sapulpa

Seth Hurd B.T. Washington

Jace Jordan Broken Bow

Jaylan Thomas Central

Kaleb Stokes Lincoln Christian

Hunter Staten Stillwater

Seth Pomeroy Owasso

Julian Smith Sapulpa

Coaches: Shane Branscum, Skiatook (head); Josh Berry, Muskogee

Large West

Kobe Higgins Del City

Drew Tennial Ed. Memorial

Dyson Plumley El Reno

Jaylen O’Connor Ed. Santa Fe

Trey Green Kingfisher

J.D. Ray Midwest City

William McDonald OKC Heritage Hall

Shemar Smith Norman North

Connor Slater Elgin

Kevin Wilson Duncan

Coaches: Danny Green, Kingfisher (head); Scott Hodges, Westmoore

Small East

Cale Lazenby Glencoe

Justin Seay Rejoice Christian

Jacob Germany Kingston

R.J. Weeks Kingston

Gabe Gouge Dale

Josh Lynch Kinta

C.J. Briley Wright City

Tylor Perry Spiro

Houston Greggs Hugo

Sando Hill Vanoss

Coaches: Jim Jenson, Kinta (head); Greg Mills, Allen

Small West

Kellen Hines Fort Cobb-Broxton

Cristian Avila Okarche

Syrus Grisby Luther

Jalen Johnson Hobart

Mountae Edmundson Jr. Centennial

Cason McLemore Cyril

Noah Claussen Duke

Hugh Edmo Riverside

Conner Boydston Big Pasture

Tate Cathcart Hooker

Coaches: Ty Hussey, Watonga (head); Shane McLemore, Cyril

Tags