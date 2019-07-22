2019 ALL-STATE GAMES
SCHEDULE
Tuesday
5:30 p.m.: Tennis at University of Tulsa’s Case Center
6 p.m. (small schools) and 7:30 p.m. (large schools): Volleyball at ORU's Mabee Center
Wednesday
7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Girls basketball at ORU’s Mabee Center
7 p.m.: Wrestling at Charles Page High School, Sand Springs
Thursday
7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Boys basketball at ORU’s Mabee Center
Friday
7 p.m.: Football at Bixby High School
ROSTERS
Boys Tennis
EAST
Gabriel Willbourn;Jenks
Aaron Brewer;Riverfield
Mason Allen;Grove
Kenny Wright;Grove
Jack Atherton;Holland Hall
Dominic Roman;Bishop Kelley
Zachary Vaughn;Bishop Kelley
Carson Thoma;Broken Arrow
Eric Bryan Wall;Owasso
Colton Wion;Henryetta
Coach: Judy Penner, Wagoner
WEST
Jeff Stockel;Edmond North
Will Kaiser;Heritage Hall
Collin Smith;Mustang
Christopher Dyer;Ed. Memorial
James Fritts;OKC McGuinness
Caleb Fuller;Ed. Memorial
Matthew Ivester;Ed. Deer Creek
Brogan McLaughlin;Ed. North
Eli Thomas;Christian Heritage
Matthew Tice;Pauls Valley
Coach: Phil Veazey, Clinton
Girls Tennis
EAST
Andie Williams;Jenks
Emily Sloane Johnston;Jenks
Kayci Merrick;Union
Melody Holcomb;Bixby
Kalley Smith;Bixby
Hallie Sutton;Metro Christian
Alyssa Zayat;Bishop Kelley
Natalie Stitt;Regent Prep
Rebecca Wasserott;Owasso
Courtney Blackburn;Byng
Coach: Judy Penner, Wagoner
WEST
Phoebe Shapard;Heritage Hall
Ryan Thompson;Heritage Hall
Taryn McLaughlin;MWC Carl Albert
Abigail Davis;MWC Carl Albert
Shelby Dye;Ed. Santa Fe
Mattison Bullard;Christian Heritage
Jenna Noel;Westmoore
Sarah Reilly;Okla. Bible
Savannah Skiles;Clinton
Courtney Wilkinson;Ed. Santa Fe
Coach: Phil Veazey, Clinton
Volleyball
LARGE EAST
Ally Stoner;Jenks
Maya Jabbour;Cascia Hall
Caroline Raschen;Cascia Hall
Audrey Riley;Stillwater
Amanda Shildt;Bishop Kelley
Madelyn Washington;Bishop Kelley
Kayla Little;Bixby
Dani Meisinger;Claremore
Journey Staggs;Owasso
Kendyl Payne;Skiatook
Sunny Batschelett;Ponca City
Coach: Meghann Kannett, Owasso
LARGE WEST
Maci Milligan;Norman North
Maicee Morgan;Ed. Deer Creek
Megan Sorowski;Southmoore
Hannah Cerne;El Reno
Ashley Jekel;Mt. St. Mary
Cloie Mitchell;Mt. St. Mary
Rylen Moore;Ed. Santa Fe
Kaeli Robinson;Ed. Santa Fe
Allie High;Ed. Memorial
Alyssa Bert;Westmoore
Renee McBride-Rogers;MWC Carl Albert
Coach: Natalie Murray, Edmond Memorial
SMALL EAST
Alyssa Armstrong;Wagoner
Jordan Garrett;Regent Prep
Grace Panter;Regent Prep
Makaila Keith;Lincoln Christian
Kaitlynn Waggoner;Victory Christian
Tiffany Maxey;Catoosa
Kathryne Parrish;Catoosa
Olivia Barron;Okla. Union
Lauryn Terry;Holland Hall
Lena Culver;Berryhill
Coach: Jamie Hill, Berryhill
SMALL WEST
Olivia Curtis;Christian Heritage
Jessica Souza;Christian Heritage
Merrik Beard;OCS
Megan Hooper;Crossings Chr.
Kimberly Javorsky;Corn Bible
Mariah Simpson;Cache
Hannah Rouse;Newcasstle
Hunter Johnson;Union City
Grace Fairlie;Crossings Chr.
Bailey Bridges;OKC Heritage Hall
Coach: Brian Lester, Tuttle