The East gets together before the start of their match during All State Volleyball at ORU in Tulsa on July 24, 2018. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World

2019 ALL-STATE GAMES

SCHEDULE

Tuesday

5:30 p.m.: Tennis at University of Tulsa’s Case Center

6 p.m. (small schools) and 7:30 p.m. (large schools): Volleyball at ORU's Mabee Center

Wednesday

7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Girls basketball at ORU’s Mabee Center

7 p.m.: Wrestling at Charles Page High School, Sand Springs

Thursday

7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Boys basketball at ORU’s Mabee Center

Friday

7 p.m.: Football at Bixby High School

ROSTERS

Boys Tennis

EAST

Gabriel Willbourn;Jenks

Aaron Brewer;Riverfield

Mason Allen;Grove

Kenny Wright;Grove

Jack Atherton;Holland Hall

Dominic Roman;Bishop Kelley

Zachary Vaughn;Bishop Kelley

Carson Thoma;Broken Arrow

Eric Bryan Wall;Owasso

Colton Wion;Henryetta

Coach: Judy Penner, Wagoner

WEST

Jeff Stockel;Edmond North

Will Kaiser;Heritage Hall

Collin Smith;Mustang

Christopher Dyer;Ed. Memorial

James Fritts;OKC McGuinness

Caleb Fuller;Ed. Memorial

Matthew Ivester;Ed. Deer Creek

Brogan McLaughlin;Ed. North

Eli Thomas;Christian Heritage

Matthew Tice;Pauls Valley

Coach: Phil Veazey, Clinton

Girls Tennis

EAST

Andie Williams;Jenks

Emily Sloane Johnston;Jenks

Kayci Merrick;Union

Melody Holcomb;Bixby

Kalley Smith;Bixby

Hallie Sutton;Metro Christian

Alyssa Zayat;Bishop Kelley

Natalie Stitt;Regent Prep

Rebecca Wasserott;Owasso

Courtney Blackburn;Byng

Coach: Judy Penner, Wagoner

WEST

Phoebe Shapard;Heritage Hall

Ryan Thompson;Heritage Hall

Taryn McLaughlin;MWC Carl Albert

Abigail Davis;MWC Carl Albert

Shelby Dye;Ed. Santa Fe

Mattison Bullard;Christian Heritage

Jenna Noel;Westmoore

Sarah Reilly;Okla. Bible

Savannah Skiles;Clinton

Courtney Wilkinson;Ed. Santa Fe

Coach: Phil Veazey, Clinton

Volleyball

LARGE EAST

Ally Stoner;Jenks

Maya Jabbour;Cascia Hall

Caroline Raschen;Cascia Hall

Audrey Riley;Stillwater

Amanda Shildt;Bishop Kelley

Madelyn Washington;Bishop Kelley

Kayla Little;Bixby

Dani Meisinger;Claremore

Journey Staggs;Owasso

Kendyl Payne;Skiatook

Sunny Batschelett;Ponca City

Coach: Meghann Kannett, Owasso

LARGE WEST

Maci Milligan;Norman North

Maicee Morgan;Ed. Deer Creek

Megan Sorowski;Southmoore

Hannah Cerne;El Reno

Ashley Jekel;Mt. St. Mary

Cloie Mitchell;Mt. St. Mary

Rylen Moore;Ed. Santa Fe

Kaeli Robinson;Ed. Santa Fe

Allie High;Ed. Memorial

Alyssa Bert;Westmoore

Renee McBride-Rogers;MWC Carl Albert

Coach: Natalie Murray, Edmond Memorial

SMALL EAST

Alyssa Armstrong;Wagoner

Jordan Garrett;Regent Prep

Grace Panter;Regent Prep

Makaila Keith;Lincoln Christian

Kaitlynn Waggoner;Victory Christian

Tiffany Maxey;Catoosa

Kathryne Parrish;Catoosa

Olivia Barron;Okla. Union

Lauryn Terry;Holland Hall

Lena Culver;Berryhill

Coach: Jamie Hill, Berryhill

SMALL WEST

Olivia Curtis;Christian Heritage

Jessica Souza;Christian Heritage

Merrik Beard;OCS

Megan Hooper;Crossings Chr.

Kimberly Javorsky;Corn Bible

Mariah Simpson;Cache

Hannah Rouse;Newcasstle

Hunter Johnson;Union City

Grace Fairlie;Crossings Chr.

Bailey Bridges;OKC Heritage Hall

Coach: Brian Lester, Tuttle

