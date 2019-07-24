Destiny Johnson said her action in the All-State girls basketball game was probably her first without her Sand Springs partner, Holly Kersgieter, on the floor since they were in the seventh grade.
Together, they led the Sandites to a pair of Frontier Conference titles and three straight trips to the Class 6A state tournament over their final three seasons.
Johnson scored seven points Wednesday at the Mabee Center, but Kersgieter was in her final week of summer school at the University of Kansas, where she is a freshman basketball player.
With both Sandites or without them, the Large East might not have mustered enough firepower to beat the Large West, which powered to an 80-41 triumph before about 1,500 spectators.
Elgin teammates Paige Pendley and Izzy Cummins combined for 34 points and Ardmore’s Sierra Gordon scored all eight of her points in a 1:32 span of the second quarter as the West won for the third straight year.
Muldrow’s Hannah Boyett hit an early 3-pointer and the East led 6-2, but the West quickly took over. The West led 14-8 after one quarter and Gordon’s eight-point barrage to start the second quarter blew the game open.
The West led 35-14 at halftime and 52-26 after three quarters.
Johnson and Kersgieter played their last game together in June, helping the Large East win in the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association game.
“We talked about it then and (Kersgieter) said she might not be able to make it back for this game,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who is also finishing summer school as a University of Tulsa freshman, said she is “training really hard” for the upcoming basketball season. She said she has A’s in all of her classes.
Tahlequah’s Alli Stayathome hit two 3-pointers and finished with six points in her final high school basketball game.
After missing her junior year with a knee injury, she came back to help lead her Tigers to the final game of the 5A area tournament as a senior.
Stayathome said she thought she was through with basketball but has reconsidered, and plans to sign with Tabor College of Hillsboro, Kansas, in the coming days.
SMALL WEST 62, SMALL EAST 54
Small West 18 19 15 10 — 62
Small East 8 13 10 23 — 54
Small West: Macy Gore (Seiling) 11; Alaijah Stewart (Hollis) 11; Payton Row (Sulphur) 10; Karly Gore (Seiling) 9; Tresha Yager (Oklahoma Christian Academy) 6; Morgan Miller (Hammon) 5; Caitlin Flackman (Burlington) 4; Halee Morris (Hammon) 4; Fayth Laughlin (Cyril) 2.
Small East: Jalei Oglesby (Howe) 18; Nakai Harjo (Varnum) 16; Emma Epperly (Latta) 4; Maddie Harelson (Davenport) 4; Macayla Needham (Eufaula) 4; Lacey Savage (Dale) 4; Jonia Walker (Sequoyah Tahl.) 4.
LARGE WEST 80, LARGE EAST 41
Large West 14 21 17 28 — 80
Large East 8 6 12 15 — 41
Large West: Paige Pendley (Elgin) 18; Izzy Cummins (Elgin) 16; Maci Attalla (Piedmond) 9; Sierra Gordon (Ardmore) 8; Keira Neal (Edmond Santa Fe) 6; Katelyn Stolz (Kingfisher) 6; Kami Porter (Woodward) 5; Jessica Quetone (Anadarko) 5; Regan Crawford (Piedmont) 4; Melissa Southard (Elk City) 3.
Large East: Makyra Tramble (Shawnee) 10; Hannah Boyett (Muldrow) 7; Destiny Johnson (Sand Springs) 7; Alli Stayathome (Tahlequah) 6; Gem Summers (Victory Christian) 4; M’Kayla Hillman (Pryor) 3; Madison Chambers (Muldrow) 2; River Jeffries (Vinita) 2.