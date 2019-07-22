All-State Golf

BOYS

Top Performers: The West’s tandem of Hadley and Grant recorded the lowest round with a two-under par 68 on the par-70 Cherokee Hills Golf Club layout. … Best round for the East was a 69 shared by White-Woodliff and Peterson-Osteen.

Notable: A 4-0 decision by Peterson-Osteen was the only outright victory for the East in the six matches contested. …The East halved two other matches.

GIRLS

Top Performers: The East team of Shelley and Hermann fired a 68 to match the West’s Poole-Brown for low round. … Griggs-Wilson notched a 69 for the West while Bostick-Unger, also from the West, ended up with a par 70.

Notable: The lone victory for the East was a 3.5-0.5 win by Shelley-Hermann…The West swept three of the six matches by 4-0 counts.