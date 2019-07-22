CATOOSA — As a freshman, Jackson White was the only student-athlete in Regent Prep’s boys golf program, competing as an individual at links events.
Fast-forward three years.
White has departed Regent Prep after finishing third at state as a senior as well as being a member of back-to-back state championship teams — with each team title coming in a different classification.
“To not only have a team but to win back-to-back state titles … I am so thankful,” White said Monday afternoon after his final round of high school golf as a member of the East team in the All-State golf competition at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.
After helping the Rams to a top-5 finish at state in Class 2A in 2017, White was a key part of Regent’s state title run in 2018.
The Rams showed that championship was no fluke. In 2019, after moving up to Class 3A, Regent knocked off two-time defending champion Oklahoma Christian School to make it two state crowns in a row.
White carded three rounds of 69 for a 3-under-par 207 as Regent placed three golfers in the top six at state. The Rams outdistanced runner-up OCS by eight strokes.
“It is something I will never forget,” White added. “And winning state my senior year was best of all.”
On Monday, White teamed up with friend Davis Woodliff of Bishop Kelley for a 1-under 69 to edge the West’s Peyton Burns and Hunter Oden by a single stroke although, with the event’s scoring format, the two teams halved their match 2-2.
In the boys competition, the West defeated the East 13-11. The West girls completed a sweep with a 19-5 victory the East.
The All-State competition used a match play format. There were six, two-player teams in both boys and girls divisions.
The format featured six holes each of a scramble, best ball and alternating shot format. Winning each six-hole format gained one point while the team that had the best score received a point. This made each match worth four points.
Poteau’s Justun Coyle was the boys recipient of the Kyle Lewis Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the former Bethel High School athlete who died in a car accident on his return from the All-State golf competition in 2010.