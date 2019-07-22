All-State Swimming

Top Story: The East seniors put a period to their high school careers with dominating performances Monday at the Phillips 66 Aquatic Center in Bartlesville.

It came down to the 400 relay for the girls, and the East's win capped a 77-75 victory. The East boys had a little more breathing room, picking up a 84-69 victory.

Top Performances: Isabelle Packard, June Harris and Annie Kramer led the way for the East girls. Packard, of Metro Christian, went out the same way she finished at state, winning the 200 and 500 freestyle events, and swimming on the winning 400 relay team.

Harris, who swam for Bartlesville, topped the 50 and 100 freestyle. Broken Arrow's Kramer won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

On the boys' side, Dylan McLain of Claremore won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Jenks' Alex Yanchunas topped the 500 free, Muskogee’s Caleb Winn was first in the 100 free while Ryan Clark of Stillwater led the way in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Brother Landon Clark won the 50 free.

Noteworthy: The East girls and boys each won 7 of the 11 events.