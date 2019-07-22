BARTLESVILLE — Monday night’s All-State swim meet at the Phillips 66 Aquatic Center was a bittersweet time for the seniors who were swimming for the last time at the high school level.
It was a fun, final meet with nothing on the line but a good time. At the end, many posed with friends and teammates for photos so they could look back on their time in high school.
It was that way for Metro Christian standout Isabelle Packard as well. When the meet was over, Packard took pictures with her friends and commented on how she will miss them.
“Yes, but it was a really fun ride with them,” Packard said of the past four years. “I see them in club swimming too. This was more of a fun meet and getting to see my friends from high school.
“It went by really fast. It just flew by. But I am really excited for college.”
Swimming is not over for Packard, who is preparing to join her new team next month.
“Illinois was the one for me,” Packard said of her college selection. “I felt really comfortable there and the coaches were a good fit for me. I have family there also.”
Packard, who was a three-time All-World finalist for girls swimming of the year, has many fond memories of her four years at Metro.
“Definitely, breaking the state record in the 200 freestyle relay in my sophomore year with my team, then coming back in my junior year after losing, to win the 200-free,” she recalled. “It was really exciting.”
While setting a state record eluded Packard, she has a slew of titles to show off.
“I have seven individual and seven relays,” Packard said. “I was close (to a record) but only in the 200-freestyle relay.”
One would think losing Packard would be a sad event for Metro. While that may be the case, another Packard is waiting in the wings to take Isabelle’s place.
“My sister Gabriel is swimming her freshman year. She is pretty good. She will do well,” Packard said.